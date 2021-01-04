An Exeter woman known for her charity work following the death of her Navy SEAL son has launched a campaign to help restaurant servers and bartenders who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Natalie Healy, 74, was working as a waitress at Bogie’s at Depot Square in Hampton until the pandemic hit, and while she’s financially secure, she said many others, especially single parents, are having a hard time making ends meet.
Healy has created a Facebook page called “Adopt a Seacoast NH Server/Bartender” that she hopes will help connect those in need with people willing to help.
“They’re struggling because they can’t work like they usually do. They probably aren’t working their same shifts, restaurants are closing earlier, and a lot of people just aren’t eating out,” she said.
It’s the latest charity effort by Healy, whose son, Dan Healy, was one of the 11 SEALs and eight Army Special Operations aviators killed in a failed rescue mission in Afghanistan in 2005, which later became the subject of the Hollywood war film “Lone Survivor.”
Healy, who created the Dan Healy Foundation to help veterans several years ago, most recently provided gift cards to single parents at Christmas through the organization.
“When this came up with COVID it seemed like a good time to kick in and try to help,” she said.
The hope is that those who are struggling will post about what they may need on the page or contact Healy directly through a private message on the Facebook page.
“If somebody has a need right now to pay for the electric or if they need boots or food, they can put it up on the page and somebody else can see it and help them out. They can also do it anonymously if they’re too embarrassed to do it publicly,” said Healy, who will manage the page and connect those who need help with those who are willing to lend a hand.
Healy has also established a GoFundMe page called “Adopt a Seacoast Server Bartender” to raise money at https://gofund.me/00eb02b1.
Healy is also reaching out to restaurateurs to join the effort.
“I would love to see some of the big corporations that have done well during this time to reach out to this group — the restaurants and the restaurant workers — because they’ve been hit so hard during COVID,” she said.
More information can be found on the “Adopt a Seacoast NH Server/Bartender” Facebook page.
Anyone with questions can message Healy through the page, call her at 793-2620 or email nhsealmom@yahoo.com.