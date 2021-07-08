The beloved Ioka Theater marquee has made the 950-mile trek from Exeter to its new home at the American Sign Museum in Cincinnati.
“It’s one of those things that was meant to be,” said Tod Swormstedt, executive director of the museum.
The new owners of the downtown building that housed Ioka for nearly a century before it closed in 2008 donated the marquee to the museum after it was removed as part of a plan to convert the old Exeter theater into condos and other commercial and retail uses.
Swormstedt said the museum spent about $7,000 to get the marquee loaded up and transported to Ohio, but estimates that it will cost $15,000 to $20,000 to restore the iconic sign before it’s put on display for the public. The work would include restoring the neon for the letters and the border tubes underneath the marquee, along with any wiring and transformers that are needed.
The project will also include replacing the white plastic panels that were the background to the reader board part of the marquee with black glass panels, which is the color that was originally used.
The museum, which is a 501©(3) not-for-profit corporation, is seeking donations for the marquee restoration effort through its website at www.americansignmuseum.org/support. Donors can make a financial gift which will be restricted specifically for the purpose of restoring the marquee.
The museum opened in 2012 and is located inside a 40,000-square-foot building. The museum takes up half of the building, but Swormstedt said a campaign is underway to raise the $5 million needed to remodel the other half to expand the museum. He said just over $2 million has been raised so far.
According to Swormstedt, the marquee will be installed on a storefront façade along the continuation of the “Signs on Main Street” area that will be the mainstay of the museum’s expansion.
Among other things, the expansion will include a meeting room with projectors and screens. Swormstedt said the museum had been looking for a marquee that was a manageable size to announce information about events taking place inside the meeting room.
“It’s going to serve a purpose and that makes it even better,” he said.
Laurie A. Couture of Newmarket helped spearhead the effort to save the marquee and was there to watch it removed from the storage facility where it was kept safe and prepared for the trip to Ohio.
She followed behind the truck that carried the marquee for several miles before deciding that it was time to stop and let it go.
“This has been an amazing project and has encompassed so much of my life, this marquee, and it was time to say goodbye to it on the New England end,” she said.
While the marquee didn’t find a new home in Exeter or elsewhere in New Hampshire or New England, Couture said she’s excited that it will now be seen on a national level at the expanding museum.
Couture plans to make a road trip to the museum for the unveiling of the marquee once it’s on display.
The museum expansion project is expected to be completed by June 2023.
Swormstedt said he’s looking forward to sharing the history of the Ioka Theater at the museum.
“It’s not just that it has a story. It has a rich story and is beloved by the community,” he said.