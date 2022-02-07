Laser strikes against aircraft hit a new high in 2021, with the FAA receiving more than 9,700 reports from pilots last year, a 41% increase from 2020 — including 107 incidents in the skies over New Hampshire.
The Federal Aviation Administration considers the incidents “serious safety threats,” because several types of high-powered, hand-held lasers are capable of incapacitating pilots, many of whom are flying airplanes with hundreds of passengers.
Pilots have reported 244 injuries since the FAA began recording data on laser strikes in 2010.
“The FAA continues to educate the public about the hazards of laser strikes because they pose such a serious threat to the safety of the pilot, the passengers and everyone in the vicinity of the aircraft,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a statement.
Individuals who shine lasers at aircraft face FAA fines up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.
The FAA issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes in 2021. Violators also face criminal penalties from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
The FAA reported 9,723 laser incidents in 2021 — more than 185 a week — compared to 6,852 in 2020.
Between 2010 and 2021 the FAA reported 67,558 laser incidents in the U.S. and its territories, including 231 in New Hampshire.
Almost half of the incidents in the Granite State, 107, were reported in 2021. Before that, nine laser incidents were reported in 2020, 10 in 2019, 22 in both 2018 and 2017, 13 in 2016, and 14 in 2015, according to FAA records.
Nine incidents were reported between 2010 and 2014.
One incident in 2017 involved a pilot who said that a blue laser lit up his small plane several times near Plaistow around 8 p.m., the FAA said.
No one was injured.
The incident was reported to the FAA, which notified New Hampshire State Police.
Former Plaistow Police Chief Kathleen Jones said her department received a report about the incident, and said the initial report from the FAA indicated the incident may have occurred in Haverhill, Mass., but that the agency was notifying surrounding towns, including Plaistow.
Of the 107 incidents in New Hampshire last year, 60 were reported in Nashua, 43 in Merrimack and just three in Manchester.
To identify laser-strike trends, the FAA developed a visualization tool that shows laser-strike data from 2010 to 2021 and highlights trends by geographic area, per capita data, time of day and year.
Not surprisingly, data show laser strikes are most likely to occur on Fridays and Saturdays. New Hampshire ranks 22nd in the U.S. and territories with 16.9 laser incidents per capita.
“The Federal Aviation Administration takes laser incidents very seriously because of the potential safety hazards they pose. Lasers can distract pilots or temporarily impair pilots’ vision while they are in the critical landing or takeoff phases of flight,” the agency said in a statement.
“Several pilots have reported being temporarily visually impaired by laser exposure. Some of these exposures have resulted in operational problems, including giving up control of the aircraft to another pilot and aborted landings.”