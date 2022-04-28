The Manchester School District is partnering with community organizations and city departments next week to host a job fair, as the Queen City -- and communities across the state -- struggle to fill open positions.
Organizers say the job fair -- scheduled for Saturday, May 7, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Memorial High School -- is the first of its kind for the school district, showcasing not only jobs in schools but also openings within community organizations that work with city students.
The fair is open to the public and will include full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. Among the additional organizations participating are Manchester Parks and Recreation and Public Works, City Year, and the Boys & Girls Club.
“It’s been a challenge for all organizations to fill positions, and in many cases, the School District and our partner organizations are drawing from the same talent pool,” said Manchester Interim Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis in a statement. “It just made sense to put all of these organizations in one place. Whether it’s a summer job or a full-time position that you’re seeking, there will be a wide variety of opportunities available, all with organizations that make an impact on the lives of students every day.”
Nashua schools have begun offering “signing bonuses” for new hires.
Pay varies town to town, but according to the National Education Association, one of two national teachers unions, the average New Hampshire public school teacher is paid $59,622 per year, versus more than $84,000 in Massachusetts. Average starting pay for a new teacher in Massachusetts is $47,396, while a new teacher in New Hampshire is paid an average of just under $39,000.
In Nashua, school leaders are hoping bonuses will help bring more workers to the school district.
Support staff, including crossing guards, lunch monitors, extended day staff and security monitors eligible for $300 bonuses, with $400 for food service staff, and $1,000 bonuses available for school nurses and certified teachers of subjects included on the state’s “critical shortage” list.
A recent career fair held in Nashua attracted over 100 applicants, district spokeswoman Stacy Hynes said.
Queen City schools are also offering signing bonuses to paraprofessionals starting this spring -- $1,000 signing bonuses to paraprofessionals, and an additional $500 if they stay for a certain length of time.
The Manchester School District has full-time openings available for the next school year, but there are also immediate needs for crossing guards, food service workers and paraprofessionals. A full listing of available positions within the district is available at https://bit.ly/MSDjobs.
Gillis said that, for many of the jobs, candidates will be able to apply and interview on the spot, so they should come prepared.
“We want to make the hiring process as easy as possible,” Gillis said in a statement. “Since you’ll be able to apply and interview right there, you should make sure to bring copies of your resume, or have your work history handy. The hope is that people will be leaving the fair with a job offer, or maybe a few of them.”
Participating organizations include:
• Manchester School District
• City Year New Hampshire
• New Hampshire Jobs for America's Graduates
• Manchester Transit Authority
• Manchester Parks & Recreation
• Manchester School District’s 21st Century Program
• Manchester Public Works
• Manchester Proud
• GEAR UP
• Boys & Girls Club of Manchester