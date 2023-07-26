Chester washout
James Piper, supervisor of roads for the town of Chester, surveys the damage after a beaver dam broke and washed out a portion of Lane Road in Chester. 

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Jim Brown had taken out his golden retriever, Zac, at 3 in the morning when he heard a noise in his Chester yard.

“It’s like what you see on TV when they interview people who have been through a tornado. ‘It sounded like a freight train.’ It was that kind of a noise,” Brown said Wednesday. “It sounded like a 50-mph wind coming through the trees.”

A section of Lane Road in Chester was closed on Wednesday following a wash out from a beaver dam.