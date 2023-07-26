Jim Brown had taken out his golden retriever, Zac, at 3 in the morning when he heard a noise in his Chester yard.
“It’s like what you see on TV when they interview people who have been through a tornado. ‘It sounded like a freight train.’ It was that kind of a noise,” Brown said Wednesday. “It sounded like a 50-mph wind coming through the trees.”
But there was no wind.
The commotion began when a beaver dam apparently failed, triggering a “torrent” of water that sent boulders slamming into trees, he said.
Water flowing downhill carved out a 15-foot-deep hole about 20 feet wide on Lane Road, according to Chester Fire Chief Phil Gladu.
The “well-established dam,” which was at least 5 feet tall, had been holding back the estimated 30-acre Long Pond before the failure released possibly “millions and millions of gallons” of water, said James Piper, the town’s supervisor of roads.
“It was all about the volume of water, the force that was behind it.... Lane Road was in its way, but not for very long,” said Piper, who said the pond is now empty.
“It certainly put Chester on the map for 24 hours, that is for sure,” Piper said.
He estimated it would take at least a week to repair the road, but he had no estimate on the cost.
“It’s not just a case of dumping a piece of pipe in the bottom of the hole and backfilling it,” he said. “It affected both sides of the road, at least 15 yards on either side of it. That adds to the construction and the time it’s going to take.”
No injuries or property damage were reported.
So many road problems
Heavy rains over the summer have resulted in dozens of road washouts from too much water.
Following the last storm, 20 state roads and an estimated 80 local roads were closed, according to Richard Arcand, spokesman for the state Department of Transportation.
"In terms of repairs, some damage is minor and we rebuild the road and repave,” he said. “Some damage requires engineering work. We want every repair to be resilient and withstand extreme isolated events that we have seen recently.”
DOT looks at preventing future problems.
“Yes, building more resilient roads might require a larger culvert and it is something we look at on every project, even emergency repair projects,” Arcand said.
The state could see some federal money to help with repairs if federal disaster assistance is requested and approved, he said.
In Chester, Brown said he believes the escaped water pooled in a dip in the topography near Lane Road.
“The road acted like another dam because it had no place to go,” he said.
“That wall of water” just couldn't fit through the culvert, so it eroded the road, he said.