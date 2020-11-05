The family of Dover restaurateur Amer Fakhoury, who died just months after he was released in March by Hezbollah in Lebanon, has found solace in connecting with the family of journalist James Foley of Rochester, who was beheaded by ISIS in 2014.
The Fakhoury children recently started a foundation to help families of hostages and people unlawfully detained overseas pay their bills as they fight for the release of their loved ones. A recent bake sale at the family’s restaurant, Little Lebanon To Go in Dover, raised $2,000 for the Amer Fakhoury Foundation.
Diane Foley said on Wednesday that she visited the Fakhoury family about a month after Amer Fakhoury returned home; he died of lymphoma in August at the age of 57.
During a family vacation in September 2019 to his native country, Fakhoury was taken into custody and accused of being a senior warden at the Khiam Prison decades earlier.
“I truly felt bad I hadn’t been there for them from the beginning,” Diane Foley said of the Fakhoury family, who were able to secure his release with the help of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
Foley said that one of the problems with bringing home unlawfully detained Americans is that government officials here are not charged with determining who is being held legally.
“There are hundreds of thousands of Americans who travel abroad each year and thousands are arrested or detained,” Diane Foley said. “Out of those thousands, several hundred are detained illegally. In the initial detainment period, often we don’t know what the issue is.”
Fakhoury’s family has always suspected that he was given false assurances that taking the trip would be safe, and that when he was taken into custody he was used as a “political football.”
“I can tell you that the message was delivered very directly about giving people a false sense of what they could do. The Lebanese ambassador here was given that message very directly that Lebanon bears responsibility for what happened here,” Shaheen told the family at a meeting last week at their Dover restaurant.
The family told Shaheen that American aid being sent to the country of Lebanon is not helping people in need and they hope to inspire change.
According to a bilateral relations fact sheet released on Sept. 28 by the U.S. Department of State, America has provided more than $4 billion in foreign assistance to Lebanon since 2010.
"Every person who undergoes a hostage crisis, they see the gaps in the system and each story brings about more change. We just hope our foundation fills a gap,” Zoya Fakhoury said.
For more information about the foundation, visit www.amerfakhouryfoundation.org