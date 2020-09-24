The children of a Dover businessman who was detained in Lebanon for six months have started a foundation in his name to raise money for hostages and their families.
Guila Fakhoury, of Salem, said on Wednesday that there are people all over the world who are praying for the release of their loved ones and they need financial assistance.
“Everything will help, basically, in getting us started, because we already have a list of hostages who are being detained,” she said.
During a family vacation to his native country, Guila Fakhoury’s father, Amer, was taken into custody on Sept. 12, 2019, and accused of being a senior warden at the notorious Khiam Prison in the 1980s and 1990s.
Amer Fakhoury was tortured and held hostage by Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim political party and military group. He was released in March after months of advocacy by his attorney, Celine Atallah, and U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH.
Amer Fakhoury, who developed stage 4 lymphoma while being detained, died at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston on Aug. 17 at the age of 57.
Guila Fakhoury said that when her father returned to the United States, he planned to set up a foundation to help those suffering in captivity. He told his family that while detained in Lebanon, he witnessed a teenage boy being tortured.
Guila Fakhoury said her family was able to keep financially afloat by draining their savings and contributing portions of their paychecks to pay the bills. But she said others don't have the same resources, and there isn’t an organization that can provide direct financial relief for people in the same situation.
“We can’t wait to give out money to people in need. We would have loved it if a foundation came to us and said, ‘Don’t worry about the mortgage this month,’” Guila Fakhoury said.
The family is planning an outdoor fall bake sale at their restaurant, Little Lebanon To Go on Central Avenue in Dover, on Oct. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. to raise money for the foundation.
Lebanese and American sweets will be sold. All of the proceeds will be used to help families of hostages.
Little Lebanon To Go will reopen for business in mid-October.
For more information, visit www.amerfakhouryfoundation.org