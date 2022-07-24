A lifelong motorcycle enthusiast and expert-level racer for more than half of his life, Scott Mullin is being honored for his dedication to the powersports industry with an endowed scholarship created in his memory at Manchester Community College.

Mullin, a resident of Milford, died after a single-motorcycle crash on the third lap of the Unlimited Superbike event at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Aug. 1, 2021. He was 38.

