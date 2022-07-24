A lifelong motorcycle enthusiast and expert-level racer for more than half of his life, Scott Mullin is being honored for his dedication to the powersports industry with an endowed scholarship created in his memory at Manchester Community College.
Mullin, a resident of Milford, died after a single-motorcycle crash on the third lap of the Unlimited Superbike event at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Aug. 1, 2021. He was 38.
The Scott M. Mullin Memorial Scholarship Fund, created by the Mullin family, will provide need-based financial assistance to students enrolled in MCC’s powersports certificate program who aspire to work in the industry.
Mullin, along with his father, George, ran Souhegan Valley Motorsports in Milford and was instrumental in helping launch the college’s program.
Many students pursuing an education encounter a financial roadblock.
“What we would love to be able to do is take at least a part of that roadblock away,” George Mullin said. “The more we can build the fund up, the more students can be helped.”
Scott Mullin’s passion for motorcycles began when he got his first dirt bike around age 10 because he wanted to emulate his big brother, Sean, who also had a dirt bike. Growing up in a family of avid motorcycle riders and watching their uncle race, both Scott and Sean Mullin got their racing licenses when they got older.
While a senior at the University of New Hampshire, Scott Mullin entered the Paul J. Holloway Prize competition, a business plan competition for UNH undergraduate and graduate students, and won.
“He developed a really good business plan to start a motorcycle business,” his father said.
Shortly after Scott Mullin earned his degree in business and entrepreneurship, a motorcycle business went up for sale in 2005 that the Mullin family decided to buy. Scott brought to Souhegan Valley Motorsports knowledge and expertise he gained while previously working part time for different dealerships learning the trade.
In 2015, MCC reached out to local dealerships to help develop its powersports certificate program, which launched last summer, just days before Mullin died. The program, which involves classroom instruction, hands-on training and work experience, requires access to tools and powersports vehicles — like motorcycles, jet skis, ATV side by sides and snowmobiles.
Marc Bellerose, professor and department chair of Automotive Technology at MCC, said the family donated three motorcycles to get the program started.
“They became a great part of the MCC family because they were so involved,” he said. The two helped secure $340,000 worth of equipment from Kawasaki, with George Mullin driving to New Jersey twice to pick it up.
The endowment seemed like a fitting tribute to everything Scott Mullin did for the program, Bellerose said.
Todd Mikonis, powersports instructor, said Scott Mullin was passionate about his work.
“Most of the people who work in the industry aren’t in it for the money," Mikonis said. "They are in it for the fun and the enjoyment. It is a passion. Scott had that passion on the rider and user side of it, but also on the business side of running the business. He was a proponent of education and making people better at what their job choice was. It was good to honor him in that way. ”
The college has already had two classes go through the program and has a good amount of products to work on. The interest in the sport keeps getting bigger, Mikonis said.
“These machines are getting more expensive and more complex,” he said. “It isn’t like back in the day when you could work on one of these things in your garage with a couple screwdrivers.”
Bellerose and Mikonis called the scholarship a fitting way to remember Mullin in perpetuity.
"I'm hoping that when we present the scholarship to someone they can understand where it came from and why they are getting it, and it is not just something being given to them," Mikonis said. "It's someone's legacy that they are helping keep alive."
Scott Mullin was married and had two young children.
“He carried himself with a quiet determination and a commitment to winning, but at the same time would give the shirt off his back to one of his fellow racers — even a championship rival,” the NorthEast Motorcycle Road Racing community stated. “Scott would wish you luck before a race in a way that was heartfelt and sincere, and then moments later would race you as hard and as clean as he could.”
Donations to the Scott M. Mullin Memorial Scholarship Fund can be made online or by check to FNHCC, 26 College Drive, Concord, NH 03301.