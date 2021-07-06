One day, Kelly El Haouat had a home -- a comfortable three-bedroom apartment in a good neighborhood. It was filled with furnishings that she and her family had accumulated over the years, as well as clothes, food and toys for her 4-year-old grandson.
The next day, she was eating Chef Boyardee and sleeping in a Manchester hotel while the days quickly depleted a $515 debit card provided by Red Cross.
That abrupt transition took place following the morning of June 27. While El Haouat was working at her $15.50-an-hour job as a licensed nursing assistant, her family and three others living in a Victorian apartment building in Manchester lost nearly everything to a fast-moving fire.
She is one of hundreds across New Hampshire forced to rebuild a life from the ashes of a house fire. The Red Cross counts 308 disaster cases, nearly all caused by fires, for the 12-month period ending June 30.
“I keep crying. I want it to be where it can be OK, where I can stop worrying about it,” El Haouat, 48, said in her hotel room five days after the fire.
She escaped with little more than the clothes she was wearing. Those she was able to retrieve still smell like smoke after five washings and are in a garbage bag outside her hotel door, ready to be tossed out.
Apartment hunting is discouraging and costly. On average, she pays a $30 application fee for each adult in the household, and when she goes to look at an apartment, people are lined up waiting to see it. By Friday, she estimated she had looked at 10.
The loss of a home in a fire is similar to the death of a loved one, said Sue Critz, the recovery lead for American Red Cross, Northern New England region.
The Red Cross provides help -- financial, medical, emotional, spiritual -- for anyone who can’t live in their home because of a fire, she said. “No one tells me no” when the Red Cross offers temporary assistance, she said.
Even the best insurance doesn’t pay right away, and many people can’t afford a hotel, she said. They also need advice about stopping mail, replacing vital papers and finding help.
This year has been particularly bad -- the 308 fire/disasters involved 739 people. The worst is when elderly people lose a loved one and their family home, Critz said.
The Red Cross provides a minimum of $515, depending on the size of the family. The money funds temporary emergency support. Once that runs out, people have to turn to other sources -- family and friends, government agencies, charities.
Some end up in homeless shelters, she said.
“Think about the working poor," she said. "What are they going to do?"
Over the weekend, the Red Cross money ran out, and El Haouat started putting hotel charges on her credit card. If there was any fortunate break in the whole thing, the fire came at the end of the month, and she is using her July rent money to cover expenses such as food, driving, application fees and time off from work.
All the apartments are more than the $1,100 per month she was paying.
She had a notebook with names of organizations -- the Way Home, a housing non-profit; the Brookside Church clothing closet; the state 211 emergency number -- scribbled on the notebook.
By Tuesday, El Haouat said her husband had found an apartment, and they could move in immediately. That will be easy; they don’t have much to move, and now she will have to concentrate on trying to furnish the apartment.
Her message to renters: Make sure you have insurance.
“We were all settled,” El Haouat said, “everything in the home was great, and then this happened.”
Critz said the Red Cross does not receive government money. Many people contact the Red Cross when they’re settled and ask how they can repay the help.
Her message: “Go give blood.”