Family found, love restored: Littleton couple takes in three siblings

Miller family of Littleton

Tina and David Miller were empty nesters, thinking about retirement, with plans to hit the road and see the country.

These days, their road trips revolve around soccer, basketball and baseball games for their three school-age kids. “The only way we travel now is with basketball shoes and smelly cleats,” Tina Miller says.

Dre, Kah'leal and Miyah

Enjoying the New Hampshire lifestyle are, from left, Dre, Kah’leal and Miyah.
Family bonds

The Millers have embraced the challenge of raising three more kids. From left are Miyah, Tina, Kah'leal, David and Dre.
Dre scores a goal

Dre celebrates his first-ever soccer goal as little brother Kah'leal looks on with admiration.
Family bonds

The Millers have embraced the challenge of raising three more kids. From left are Miyah, Tina, Kah'leal, David and Dre.
Miyah and friend

Miyah, 13, loves hanging out with her family’s six cats.

An error occurred