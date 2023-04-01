Family found, love restored: Littleton couple takes in three siblings

Tina and David Miller were empty nesters, thinking about retirement, with plans to hit the road and see the country.
These days, their road trips revolve around soccer, basketball and baseball games for their three school-age kids. “The only way we travel now is with basketball shoes and smelly cleats,” Tina Miller says.
They wouldn’t have it any other way.
Four years ago, the Millers, who live in Littleton, took in three youngsters they’d never met. The kids’ parents were mired in drug abuse — and the perils that go with that — in northern Vermont, and the state child welfare agency had stepped in.
The Millers’ son knew the family and asked his parents to help. They went to court to become the kids’ guardians and are now working to adopt the three siblings: 8-year-old Kah’leal, 13-year-old Miyah and 16-year-old Dre.
What have these kids brought to their lives?
“Joy,” Tina Miller said — and “absolute chaos.”
“They keep us busy. They have us going 24/7,” she said.
They beam when they talk about their brood.
“These kids are amazing kids,” Tina Miller said. “They don’t give you an ounce of trouble. They thank you for every meal that you give them.”
Dre is a gifted athlete who dreams of playing professional basketball. “Everybody loves Dre,” Tina said. “If Dre walks into the room, the room just lights up.”
Miyah has “a heart of gold,” she said.
An honor roll student, Miyah plays basketball, softball, soccer and field hockey. Her dream is to go to Dartmouth or Michigan State. “Miyah is going to run the world,” Tina said.
The youngest, Kah’leal, is a funny kid who loves sports and makes everyone laugh.
The kids were 4, 9 and 12 when they went to live with the Millers in Littleton for what everyone thought would be a temporary stay. “Here we are a little over four years later,” David Miller said.
Both parents say they’ve gotten far more from the kids than they’ve given.
“Unconditional love,” David calls it. “There are so many people out there, not just children but adults too, that expect everything to be done for them,” he said. “These kids are truly appreciative of what they have.”
The Millers’ two grown sons, Matthew and Michael, have embraced the three kids as their siblings.
In child welfare circles, families such as the Millers, who take care of children not related by blood, are referred to as “fictive kin,” a term with an odd connotation that such relationships are somehow fictional.
But the love and commitment evident in the Millers’ home is genuine.
A better life
Born and raised in Littleton, David Miller, 61, works the overnight shift at the state police’s North Country Dispatch Center in Twin Mountain, getting home in time to drive the kids to school. Most days, he works as a substitute teacher in the local schools and volunteers as a coach for the kids’ teams. He’s a veteran of the New Hampshire Army and Air National Guard.
Tina Miller, 55, previously ran a daycare out of their home, and she now works in the cafeteria at Bethlehem Elementary School during the school year and at Santa’s Village in summertime.
They have taken the kids on camping trips to Cape Cod and Salisbury Beach. They took a family vacation to SeaWorld in Florida, stopping in Washington, D.C., on the way back to visit museums and Arlington National Cemetery.
The kids are quick to praise their parents’ devotion.
David, said Dre, “comes to every one of my games. He’s a good adult figure to be around.”
Tina, too, never misses a game, he said. “She’s nice to talk to when you need to talk to someone,” he said.
Tina, Dre said, “is more lenient than Dave.”
“Until she’s not,” his sister said, grinning.
Miyah said Tina — they call her “Ninny” — is kind. “She’s the type of person that doesn’t get mad easily,” she said. “We love her.”
It didn’t take long to adjust to their new home in New Hampshire, the kids said.
“It was hard at first, but then I realized it was for the better,” Dre said. “It’s quieter. Less drama.”
“It was awkward for the first week. Then we just clicked,” Miyah said.
She remembers she made her bed that first morning, afraid of doing something wrong and getting in trouble, she said. “You guys were so surprised,” she reminded her parents.
Do they have assigned chores? No, all three replied.
“We just clean our rooms and the bathrooms,” Kah’leal said.
“And laundry,” his sister added.
Dave does most of the cooking for the family. “The only thing I know how to cook is cereal,” offered Kah’leal.
A little help
Last week, some lawmakers wiped away tears as the Millers testified at a House hearing in favor of Senate Bill 172, which would allow court-appointed guardians to qualify for benefits under the federal Temporary Aid to Needy Families (TANF) program.
“The children have enriched our lives as much as we have theirs, I’m sure,” David Miller told the Children and Family Law Committee members.
“We are just looking for a little help,” he said. “We don’t want someone else to raise them for us. We think we’re doing a pretty good job of that ourselves.”
The state Department of Health and Human Services estimates that around 300 additional children would qualify for TANF benefits under SB 172. TANF is federally funded, but the change would incur some administrative costs, officials said.
Beth Margeson, chief of legal, regulatory and legislative affairs at the state Division for Children, Youth and Families, told the House committee that the proposed change will “keep children with people they know in their communities, and out of our system.”
“Providing financial support to those who are loving enough to take them on is something we wholeheartedly support,” Margeson said.
Patti Stolte, executive director of the Family Resource Center in Gorham, said substance misuse is causing “havoc” in New Hampshire communities. “I just want to say these families that are willing to step up really do need the support,” she said.
Expanding TANF eligibility, she said, “is a very productive investment in our families and in our children. Our children deserve this.”
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, the prime sponsor, told the committee her bill is “about doing the right thing for these children and families.”
“It’s going to help children, it’s going to help the families that are taking them in, and I think that’s a win-win for everyone.”
The committee agreed, voting unanimously to move the bill to the House consent calendar with an “ought to pass” recommendation.
A real family
Dre said it means a lot to have parents who support him, cheering him on from the stands. Before, when he lived in Vermont, he said, “Sports were like my escape.”
“I’d either have to walk to practice or my coach would pick me up,” he said. “It was weird ’cause you saw the other kids and they’d have their families there.
“I was just playing to play.”
Now, he said, “It’s more of something to show off.”
Miyah said she wanted to be a pediatrician or a surgeon “as soon as I came out of the womb.”
One problem, Kah’leal volunteers: “She doesn’t like blood.”
Her favorite subjects are math and reading, Miyah said.
“That’s me,” her little brother said, then reconsidered. “Except for reading.”
The right thing
Rebecca Ayling, manager of the kinship navigation program for the New Hampshire Children’s Trust, a statewide child abuse prevention agency, said having parents like the Millers can make a lifelong difference in kids’ lives.
“We know from the research, that is a game changer for the impact of long-term trauma — having trustworthy and supportive people in your life,” she said.
Tina Miller said she and her husband would make the same choice again “in a heartbeat.”
“I wouldn’t even think twice,” she said.
“It’s what you do,” she said. “If somebody needs help, you help. That’s how I was raised, and that’s how Dave was raised.”
“We’re just doing what’s right,” David said. “That’s how I was brought up: Just do the right thing.”
These days, their dreams revolve around their kids.
“I want them to be happy, to find their way in life,” David said.
“What I want to do is sometime be able to afford to take them to Disney World,” Tina Miller said. “That’s my dream.”
The Miller household is filled with laughter and love.
The family has six cats, most of them strays they’ve taken in.
Three years ago, the kids found a tiny sick kitten and brought him home, feeding him with an eyedropper. Aspen is now a friendly, spoiled pet.
Tina Miller said she’ll never forget what Miyah said to her about that kitten:
“We nursed him back to life, like you did us.”
.
Families raising children whose biological parents cannot care for them can find support at Family Resource Centers statewide, through the Kinship Navigation Program. The program is free and voluntary. Visit: www.nhchildrenstrust.org/kinship.