The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Boston office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man -- dubbed the Route 91 Bandit -- wanted for allegedly robbing 11 banks in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Vermont.
Authorities released three surveillance images Thursday of the man, who they warn should be considered armed and dangerous. He has threatened the use of a gun and during at least six of the robberies has attempted to enter the bank vault, officials said.
“In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately," said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. "We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt. He’s considered armed and dangerous so please take a close look at these images and reach out to us if you know who he is."
The man has been nicknamed the Route 91 Bandit because all 11 of the bank robberies have occurred in cities and towns located along or near Route 91.
Federal officials allege the man is responsible for the following robberies:
• Sept. 9, 2021, at approximately 10:21 a.m., Arrha Credit Union, 63 Park Ave., West Springfield, Mass.;
• Sept. 20, 2021, at approximately 11:50 a.m., American Eagle Credit Union 201 Elm St., Enfield, Conn.;
• Oct. 4, 2021, around 4:50 p.m., People’s United Bank, 479 Canal St., Brattleboro, Vt.;
• Oct. 15, 2021, around 10:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 2 North Road, East Windsor, Conn.;
• October 22, 2021, at 11:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 637 Main St., Somers, Conn.;
• Nov. 5, 2021, around 3:18 p.m., Workers Credit Union, 107 Tower Road, Athol, Mass.;
• Nov. 19, 2021, around 4:42 p.m., Liberty Bank, 27 Dale Road, Avon, Conn.;
• Nov. 20, 2021, at 8:46 a.m., Savings Bank of Walpole, 400 West St., Keene
Dec. 16, 2021, at 11:48 a.m., Greenfield Cooperative Bank, 176 Avenue A, Montague, Mass.;
Jan. 6, 2022, around 10:50 a.m., Keystone Bank, 122 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor, Conn.;
Jan. 27, 2022, around 5:52 p.m., Franklin First Federal Credit Union, 57 Newton St., Greenfield, Mass.
The man is described as being between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, with a medium build. He has blue eyes and light-colored hair, and typically wears a hood or a hat and white sneakers.
The FBI said he might be operating a newer model Nissan sedan.
A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 857-386-2000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.