A little-known aldermanic special committee will meet Wednesday to discuss a request from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to split the cost of $5.6 million in proposed improvements to Delta Dental Stadium.
The cost of the upgrades to the city of Manchester is estimated at around $2.8 million, with the team also paying $2.8 million.
The Aldermanic Special Committee on Riverfront Activities and Baseball will meet Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall to discuss the proposal. Committee members include Aldermen Pat Long, Tony Sapienza, Bill Barry, Ed Sapienza and June Trisciani.
The stadium improvements will ensure the ballpark meets new standards set last year by Major League Baseball for the Fisher Cats and all 120 affiliated minor league teams. The improvements include larger clubhouses for home and visiting teams, better field lighting, and improved training facilities for players.
Under the new standards, each of MLB’s 30 major league clubs will have four minor league affiliates — one each at the Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A levels. Each of these 120 minor league clubs received a Professional Development League (PDL) license from MLB, entitling them to operate in MLB’s new PDL leagues.
“The PDL license establishes a new and consistent set of working conditions across the minor league system, as well as consistent, modernized facility standards and improved stadium amenities benefitting both players and fans,” a memo submitted by the team to city aldermen reads.
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats were one of the 120 clubs selected to receive a PDL license, and will remain affiliated at the Double-A level with the Toronto Blue Jays.
According to Ballpark Digest, the new requirements include clubhouses that are 1,000 square feet or larger, field lighting improvements, new food/nutrition spaces, areas for female staffers, and upgrades to training facilities such as batting cages.
Proposed work at Delta Dental Stadium includes $1.1 million in improvements to a tunnel/weight room, $275,000 to construct bullpens, $380,000 in upgrades to HVAC throughout the facility, $615,000 in field lighting improvements, $104,000 for speakers, $83,000 for protective netting and $926,000 in improvements to the player clubhouses.
For much of the past year, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats — represented by partners Tom Silvia and Rick Brenner, President and General Manager Mike Ramshaw, and Outside General Counsel Rob Miller — have worked with Mayor Joyce Craig, Assistant City Solicitor Peter Chiesa, Deputy Public Works Director Tim Clougherty, Finance Director Sharon Wickens, and representatives of Fulcrum Construction (construction manager for the project) on the proposal and funding.
The anticipated funding mechanism for this work will be private bond financing acquired by the city (which is expected to be able to obtain more competitive rates and terms) for its half of the project ($2,831,377.00).
The Fisher Cats will independently finance their half of the project.
Committee members are also expected to discuss updates to the Management and Operations Agreement between the city and the Fisher Cats.
In addition to the financing terms for the facility improvements, the new agreement will consolidate many amendments to the original 17-year-old agreement into a single new agreement.