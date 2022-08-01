Manchester aldermen will hear a request from Families in Transition today[Tuesday] to change a planned Spruce Street project from a community garden and learning center to possible affordable housing.
The committee meets at 5:45 p.m. at City Hall.
In 2014, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the sale of two parcels of land — at 65 Massabesic St. and 401 Spruce St. — to Families in Transition (FIT). The nonprofit intended to use the parcels to create a community garden and learning center.
The city used $300,000 in federal Neighborhood Stabilization Program funds to purchase the property, demolish buildings and address environmental hazards. The Department of Housing and Urban Development requires that 100% of the individuals and households benefiting from the improvements be low-, moderate- and middle-income whose incomes do not exceed 120% of the area median income for a period of 20 years.
Families in Transition-New Horizons broke ground at the Hollows Community Garden and Learning Center at a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 10, 2018.
The plan at the time was for the garden, once complete, to produce fresh fruits and vegetables, supplementing meals served at Families in Transition’s Family Place Resource Center and Shelter on Lake Avenue.
It also was expected to show the community where food comes from through interactive programming and cooking with produce.
“Homeless children go hungry at twice the rate of other children,” said Maureen Beauregard, former President of FIT-NH, at the 2018 groundbreaking. “We’re excited to get plants in the ground and growing in order to help reduce the level of food insecurity for kids, families, and individuals in Manchester. Our Hollows Garden is going to offer great resources to the community and our participants through sustainable food access and educational resources.”
In the years since, FIT has been unable to secure funding to develop the site as proposed. Work completed to date includes fencing, a small pond, a wooden bridge, walkways, a flag pole and garden beds. FIT maintained the site as a community garden with a part-time garden manager until 2020, when grant funding for the position was cut.
“Like so many other things, Covid had an impact on the project,” said FIT spokesman Kyle Chumas. “We just haven’t been able to maintain the site as we hoped.”
The lot is currently vacant and overgrown.
Chris Wellington, chief housing and development officer at FIT, is seeking approval to explore building affordable housing on the site.
“As the committee is aware, there is a lack of affordable housing options in Manchester and throughout the state, and Families In Transition has a strong history of developing and managing affordable housing projects throughout the city,” Wellington wrote in a memo to aldermen.
“The intent of the funding received was to support low-to-moderate income individuals and families, and this would not change with the development of housing on the site.”
Wellington said FIT typically creates housing that supports individuals under 80% of the area’s median income, and in most cases supports individuals and families whose income is between 30% and 60% of the median.
Aldermen also will consider a request from Helping Hands Outreach Center for an additional $90,000 in federal funding for a renovation project at 140-142 Central St. that would create 12 single-room occupancy units considered “supportive housing,” where Helping Hands will offer case management services and a certified life coach.
Helping Hands operates two sober-living homes in the city.
The city previously approved a $250,000 HUD loan for the project, but Helping Hands is asking for the additional funds to cover increases in construction costs, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning work.