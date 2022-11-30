FILE PHOTO: Honoree Christine McVie of the group Fleetwood Mac performs during the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year show honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York

Honoree Christine McVie of the group Fleetwood Mac performs during the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year show honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Jan. 26, 2018.

 ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

LONDON/LOS ANGELES — Christine McVie, whose songwriting and signature vocals helped make British-American group Fleetwood Mac one of the best-selling rock bands of all time, died on Wednesday. She was 79.

McVie passed away at a hospital following a short illness, her family said in a statement posted on the singer’s Facebook page.