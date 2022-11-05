A year ago, Families in Transition opened its new food pantry in Manchester designed to operate like a traditional grocery store.
In the past six months, the demand has doubled from serving about 500 families to 1,000, according to Stephanie Savard, chief external relations officer.
The demand for such services have risen at agencies across the Queen City — and beyond — as families struggling to get by deal with increasing costs from everything from groceries to utilities. The cost of groceries has increased because of inflation, worker shortages and supply chain issues.
Many are preparing for the upcoming holiday.
“The reality is inflation is hurting a lot of households,” Savard said. “What we know is that we’ve been able to respond to that by making sure that we have the food that people need.”
The dairy, meat and produce are in the highest demand.
“Those are more costly,” she said. Families can plan to buy when other canned and nonperishable foods are on sale.
Food for Children, which sets up every Saturday outside the JFK Coliseum, has seen numbers ebb and flow during the pandemic, but the number of families served is beginning to spike again with more families feeling strapped. About 300 to 350 families show up each week.
“Finances are tight for the people I am talking to,” said Peter Dalrymple, president of the all-volunteer nonprofit.
Hannaford supermarkets donated $50,000 to help further upgrade the new Families in Transition food pantry on Lake Avenue, which includes shopping carts, commercial produce coolers and front door display meat freezers.
The grocer donates fresh food to the pantry every single day. Donated product also comes from Trader Joe’s. Breads and bakery goods are also available.
Savard said the pantry helps families bridge the gap between other expenses such as rent and helps prevent homelessness.
“Nobody wants to see that we have a higher need, but if we can respond to it that is important,” Savard said.
The idea of designing the space to remember a grocery store aims at reducing stigma. The staff did not want it to look like a warehouse, but rather a place where people can feel welcomed.
“It is like any grocery store you’d go to,” she said. “The goal was that folks could walk in and feel proud and take away that feeling of shame that coming to a food pantry might have.”
Last Wednesday, the produce shelves were stocked with lettuce, green bell peppers, potatoes, mushrooms and even delicata squash.
Some other products included pineapples and blueberries.
“This is the main reason they are here, for fresh produce,” said Meghan Shea, chief programs officer.
Maybe down the road samples will be offered to encourage people to try new fruits and vegetables they might be unfamiliar with like guava, a tropical fruit.
Families in Transition will serve about 300 families for Thanksgiving, including providing turkey and all the fixings. The same is true of Christmas.
The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester started providing meals for members on Fridays for over the weekend during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Diane Fitzpatrick, CEO. The club has a food pantry.
“We are now providing our members every single week with groceries thanks to the New Hampshire Food Bank, meat thanks to Hannaford on Bicentennial Drive,” she said.
In the summer, a mobile food market stopped by the club every other week.
“Each family was given a voucher, and they could go shopping for fresh fruits and vegetables,” Fitzpatrick said.
A lot of program is about reducing the stigma around those needing help with groceries.
“Even the kids were talking about how much they appreciated access to avocados, lettuce, tomatoes, honey sticks. Produce is expensive,” Fitzpatrick said.
Between 30 and 40 families are using the food pantry, many of them new since September, she said. Requests will soon be coming in for help over the holidays, in which people in the community sponsor meals.
“Because of inflation, because of everything that is going on, the demand for services has increased,” Fitzpatrick said.
He added the club is able to meet the rising demands.
“There is no stigma. They are just part of the program,” Fitzpatrick said.
Food for Children, a nondenominational Christian ministry that started nearly 30 years ago, used to focus on hungry children, but now anyone is welcome without any sort of documentation. The name has morphed to stand for “children of God,” Dalrymple said.
“We’ve always trusted God for everything that we get and have,” he said. “We’ve never been in a place where we don’t have an ample amount of food and donations.”
The New Hampshire Food Bank drops off food for the event.
The group hopes to raise about $10,000 to provide for between 350 and 400 families over Thanksgiving.
“We don’t just hand someone a loaf of bread, we pray for them,” Dalrymple said. The organization also helps some with financial needs and medical bills.
“I have people come up to me all the time and say they couldn’t get by without us,” he said.