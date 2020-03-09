A team of ghost hunters is preparing a report on its findings after snooping around Epping Town Hall for several hours in search of spooky spirits that some say have haunted the place for years.
The group from Paranormal Odyssey Investigations spent several hours inside the town hall on the night of Feb. 27 as part of an investigation prompted by a piece of paper that mysteriously lifted off a table for no apparent reason during a selectmen’s meeting last November.
“From my perspective, I’m leaning to say that it’s haunted,” said lead investigator Mike Patterson of Chester.
Patterson was joined by lead investigators Lance Anderson and Mary Sonia and medium Liz Varney.
They spent about six hours inside the 19th century town hall using their instincts and ghost hunting equipment to investigate possible paranormal activity.
Sonia knew something was up as soon as she stepped inside and reported hearing footsteps on the second floor even though she was alone in the building.
“It was clearly like there was a person up there walking,” the Raymond woman said.
At one point, Anderson said he believes he could hear a child’s voice using their specialized equipment.
Strange noises are something Town Administrator Gregory Dodge has heard many times over the years while alone in the building.
Dodge, the town’s former police chief, called police at one point to have the building checked because he was so worried about the noises.
Patterson said their SLS camera also captured what appeared to be two stick figure images sitting in chairs in an area where the “energy was very heavy.”
The camera is a popular ghost hunting tool that investigators claim can detect spirit forms.
The images occasionally moved as the team posed questions to them on the screen, hoping to get a response. Sonia sat in a chair next to the images and tried to interact with them.
“It was a pretty neat interaction with whatever was in there,” Patterson said.
While he was in the basement during their hunt, Anderson said he experienced a feeling like he stuck his head in cobwebs, but there were no cobwebs in that area.
“It’s interpreted as something being around you and something trying to touch you. … It’s kind of like walking into a cobweb. It’s kind of a bad feeling,” said Anderson, who lives in Sandown.
Patterson also found the basement intriguing while using electromagnetic field meters.
“We were picking things up on our EMF meters, but there was a noticeable feel. The way I would describe it is almost like static electricity. The hair on the back of your neck stands up,” he said.
While the investigators didn’t see any moving papers like the one during the selectmen’s meeting, they said they have seen things move and heard doors slam during other investigations
“We’ve had things move and disappear and reappear at different locations. It’s almost like someone will sometimes move stuff around,” Patterson said.
The team, which doesn’t charge for its work, has conducted numerous investigations at different locations.
“It’s interesting. You go to some locations and you won’t get anything and then all of a sudden the activity picks up. It becomes a noticeable change,” Patterson said.
He encouraged anyone looking for additional information about the work by Paranormal Odyssey Investigations to email the team at contact@spookyus.org.