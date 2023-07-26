State and local officials are warning residents to prepare for a possible heatwave later this week, with forecasters saying temperatures could range from the upper 80s to low 90s through Saturday.
Two hazardous weather outlooks issued for New Hampshire by meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, warn of possible thunderstorms Thursday night and again on Saturday as well.
“Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible Thursday,” one of the alerts warns. “Confidence is increasing that storms may contain damaging winds, hail, and torrential downpours.”
Those areas not experiencing thunder and lightning could receive “excessive rainfall,” with the entire state warned of “isolated to scattered flash flooding.”
A combination of temperatures near 90 degrees and dew points in the low 70s will push heat indices into the lower 90s on Thursday and mid-90s Friday, forecasters said.
“These values will be focused in southern New Hampshire Thursday, spreading north and east through interior Maine Friday,” the alert said.
Heat index values could reach as high as 95. The heat advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
On Wednesday, Eversource officials said the state’s largest is prepared for surge in electricity usage by customers using air conditioners and running fans to cool off.
Eversource New Hampshire President of Electric Operations Doug Foley cited efforts to make the grid more resilient to extreme weather.
“We all use more energy during the summer months as we try to keep cool, running our air conditioners, fans, and other appliances,” he said. “We prepare for that increased usage months in advance by conducting ground and aerial inspections of the overhead and underground electrical system so we can detect and address any issues well beforehand and ensure that customers have reliable service year-round, especially during these hot and humid days.”
The company said during the summer months customers use about 25% more electricity than at other times during the year.
Crews are also available to respond to any issue, from storm-related outages to squirrels on power lines causing outages, Eversource officials said.
Foley said customers should take steps to stay cool and save energy when they can.
Eversource offered tips on saving energy including:
- Keep air conditioners set as warm as comfort allows. For every degree higher on the thermostat, the air conditioner will use 1-3% less electricity;
- Don’t block air flow. Keep air vents clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains, and rugs;
- Operate major appliances during the cooler parts of the day. Energy is conserved by using appliances like clothes washers and dryers early in the morning or late in the evening when there is also less demand on the electric system;
- Keep blinds closed to prevent unwanted direct sunlight from entering a home through windows. Using curtains, shades, and blinds can lower indoor temperatures by up to 20 degrees;
- Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise and at a higher speed in the summer to circulate the air more effectively, creating a cooling, wind chill effect. Remember to turn the fan off when leaving the room.
Forecasters suggested residents “take extra precautions” if working and spending time outside.
“When possible,” one alert said, “reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.”
Nashua officials announced cooling centers would open Thursday, July 27, at the following locations and times:
Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter — 2 Quincy St. 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Pheasant Lane Mall — 310 Daniel Webster Hwy 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Nashua Public Library — 2 Court St. 9 a.m. -9 p.m.
Cooling centers will open at the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter and the Pheasant Lane Mall again on Friday, July 28, during the same hours.
Gate City residents can ride a Nashua Transit Bus to the cooling centers at no cost Thursday and Friday only between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. by telling the driver they are going to a cooling center.