Passengers make their way through a TSA security checkpoint at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. A coalition of state attorneys general are calling on the Department of Transportation to ...
New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and 33 other state attorneys general are asking that the U.S. Department of Transportation improve protections for airline customers, including ticket refunds.
The AGs sent an eight-page letter on Monday urging Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to strengthen proposed rules in response to a growing problem of flight cancellations and significant delays.
“We are aware of the frustrations experienced by countless consumers whose flights have been canceled or delayed and the inadequate remedies that have been offered to them,” the letter stated. “In fact, our offices have repeatedly brought to the USDOT’s attention complaints from airline passengers impacted by the airlines’ cancellation or significant delay of their flights.”
The letter highlighted Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s September 2020 complaint to former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao concerning Denver-based Frontier Airlines’ alleged unfair or deceptive practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Airlines should take notice, and whether it is oversold flights or operational disruptions, they should no longer be able to simply shift their problems onto their passengers,” Formella said in a statement.
“I will continue to push the federal government to give attorneys general the authority to vigorously investigate and prosecute violations of the law that impact air traveling consumers.”
“In our experience, the USDOT has yet to develop the ability to respond quickly enough to or coordinate effectively with our offices,” the letter stated. “That is why a bipartisan coalition of 37 attorneys general have twice urged Congress to take meaningful action and pass legislation that would authorize state attorneys general to enforce state and federal consumer protection laws governing the airline industry.”
The AGs wrote of possible abuse of a proposed rule requiring refunds in cases of significant changes to flight itineraries.
“Because some currently published airline refund policies are more protective of consumers — providing refunds after a 120-minute delay, for example — USDOT should take steps to ensure that setting a floor does not cause some airlines to loosen their standards to the detriment of consumers,” the letter stated.
Recommendations in the letter include:
• Requiring airlines to advertise and sell only flights that they have adequate personnel to fly and support, and to perform regular audits of airlines to ensure compliance and impose fines on airlines that do not comply.
• Making it clear that USDOT will impose significant fines for cancellations and extended delays that are not weather-related or otherwise unavoidable.
• Prohibiting airlines from canceling flights while upselling consumers more expensive alternative flights to the same destinations.
• Requiring that credits and vouchers for future travel that are provided by airlines in the event of cancellation can be used easily without inappropriate limitations.
Last month, the federal transportation department fined several airlines and ordered refunds to consumers who were treated unfairly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Formella said the New Hampshire Department of Justice Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau will continue actively monitoring concerns about airline carriers from consumers.