New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and 33 other state attorneys general are asking that the U.S. Department of Transportation improve protections for airline customers, including ticket refunds.

The AGs sent an eight-page letter on Monday urging Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to strengthen proposed rules in response to a growing problem of flight cancellations and significant delays.

