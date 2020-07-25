A former Manchester police sergeant died of COVID-19 complications in Florida.
Gary Tibbetts, who retired from the city police department in 1998 and went on to work for a Florida congressman, was 66.
Tibbetts was the son of Donn Tibbetts, who was once State House Bureau Chief for the Union Leader. Gary Tibbetts spent more than 22 years with the Manchester Police Department, said Chief Carlo Capano, who said Tibbetts looked out for the community and his fellow officers.
"Sgt. Tibbetts always greeted you with a smile and kind words," Capano said. "He was a tremendous police officer and we will certainly miss seeing him around the police station when he traveled back to N.H. to visit."
Tibbetts retired from the city police department in January 1998, and moved to Bradenton, Fla. He worked for a Florida congressman, Rep. Vern Buchanan.
In a statement, Buchanan said Tibbetts' death was devastating.
"Gary was the consummate professional and a true public servant in every sense of the word," Buchanan said in a statement.
Bradenton, Fla. police also mourned the death of Tibbets. "He was a dedicated and tireless advocate for the community he proudly served," the department said in a statement.