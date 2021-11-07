Before the City Council gets down to business Monday evening, it will observe a moment of silence for Ed Engler, who championed his adopted community of Laconia as a journalist, newspaper publisher and mayor.
Engler, 74, suffering from colon cancer, died Nov. 5 in Los Alamitos, Calif., where he had been staying with family members.
Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer said the moment of silence will recognize Engler’s “years of commitment and contributions to the city.”
As mayor, Engler was a big supporter of the Winnipesaukee-Opechee-Winnisquam (WOW) recreational trail, Motorcycle Week and the Colonial Theatre, whose revival Engler and many people had long identified as a key to the revitalization of the downtown.
The $14.4 million renovation of the Colonial Theatre — whose showpiece is the 750-seat Edward J. Engler Auditorium — will be what his predecessor shall always be remembered for, said Hosmer.
“It was a special project for him,” said Hosmer. “Even when times were bleak, Ed never gave up. The Colonial is a magnificent legacy to him in the city and we’re all going to miss him very much.”
Everyone who knew Engler and worked with him on various projects was both glad for the experience and better because of it, Hosmer said.
Ward 6 City Councilor Tony Felch said Engler’s legacy is broad and marked by Engler being “a staunch proponent” of Laconia.
“He was a good man. He did a good job as mayor and he did a lot to bring Laconia back,” said Felch. Engler “was just a good person.”
Engler took a leave of absence in September 2017 for cancer treatment – but it was still a shock, said Felch.
On Nov. 6, the WOW Trail via Facebook said that Engler was “a devoted mayor for the city of Laconia. Thanks in large part to Ed’s collaborative spirit and perseverance, downtown Laconia is more vibrant than it’s been in decades.”
Engler attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. At UT-Austin, he met his future wife Suzanne Binkley and the couple married in 1973 and had two children.
As a newspaperman, Engler worked at papers in Texas, Washington State, Colorado and twice in New Hampshire, the first time in 1987 when he and his family lived in Madison and he was associate publisher and general manager of the Carroll County Independent and the Granite State News.
Thirteen years later, Engler, with two partners, founded the Laconia Daily Sun. He was publisher for 12 years and the Sun’s editor from 2002-2015, the same year that the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association presented him with its Fritz Baer Award for contributions to the rally.
A memorial service and celebration of Engler’s life will be held in the spring and his remains will be interred at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia, according to his obituary.
Contributions in Engler’s name may be made to the Colonial Theatre restoration project or to the WOW Trail.