A Nashua native and former NFL player with the San Diego Chargers is teaming up with a city hospital to promote family health and wellness.
“Health is everything. Your health is the most important thing you have,” said Kendall Reyes of Windham. “Taking care of your body, whether it is mental health or physical health, is always very important, especially during a pandemic.”
Reyes, who played as a defensive end for the San Diego Chargers from 2012-2015, has been selected as the 2021 community ambassador for St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua.
“To work alongside (St. Joe’s) is a great opportunity, obviously. Some of the things I will do to get involved and preach health and good eating for kids is where it all begins," he said.
Stressing the importance of physical fitness and healthy nutrition at a young age is critical, but it is also important at every stage of life, said Reyes, who also played football with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and Washington Football Team.
After his seven-year career with the NFL, which ended because of an injury, Reyes said he moved on to the next chapter of his life, which focused heavily on his wife, Kristin, and their three children, ages 5, 3 and 1.
The couple, both of them 2011 graduates of the University of Connecticut, established themselves as local realtors and founded Reyes Home Team. Now, Reyes is once again expanding his career and is looking forward to making appearances and speaking at various events organized by St. Joseph Hospital to promote healthy lifestyles.
“We’re excited to welcome Kendall to our team as an ambassador and spokesperson. He is well known for his gracious support of many local not-for-profit organizations that support kids and families, and is well respected for his consistent and positive involvement in Greater Nashua,” John A. Jurczyk, president of St. Joseph Hospital, said in a statement.
Reyes was born at St. Joseph Hospital and later graduated from Nashua High School North in 2007. He often volunteers with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Nashua assisting with fundraising efforts, educational initiatives and its annual field day.
He described St. Joseph Hospital as a staple in the community, saying this new partnership is a win-win for everyone involved, and he is looking forward to participating in local events and continuing to raise funds that support youth development and other initiatives.
“Everyone is living in a certain amount of stress, either directly or indirectly,” said Reyes.
He said he is hoping to help individuals focus on both their mental and physical health.
He envisions, as the COVID-19 vaccines roll out, that individuals will start to refocus on their goals of living healthy.
And this doesn’t just mean more memberships to local gyms, he said, but also booking vacations and engaging in other practices aimed to help destress and create well- rounded, healthy individuals.
“I’m genuinely proud to align myself with an organization that not only provides quality health care, but also gives so much back to the local community,” Reyes said in a release.