Step up to the plate and vaccinate.
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are teaming up with the Manchester Health Department to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to fans attending the team’s Wednesday, June 30, game against the Portland Sea Dogs.
The free COVID-19 vaccination "pop-up clinic" at the June 30 game will operate from 5-8 p.m. outside of the main entrance of Delta Dental Stadium.
Game tickets are not required to receive the vaccine, Fisher Cats officials said in release. Anyone age 12 or older is welcome to attend the clinic, though children under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present.
The Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) one dose vaccine will be available for people 18 and older, and the Pfizer/BioNTech two dose vaccine will be available for people 12 years of age and older.
“Our best weapon against COVID-19, including any future variants, is to have as many people fully vaccinated as possible,” said Phil Alexakos, chief operations officer for the Manchester Health Department. “We continue to work with our community partners to offer COVID-19 vaccines in a variety of settings to make them as convenient as possible, and we’re glad to have Fisher Cats joining us in this effort.”
To date, the Manchester Health Department has partnered with other community groups and organizations to administer over 17,000 doses of vaccine. Approximately 51% of the eligible residents in Manchester are fully vaccinated, health officials said.
“While we are encouraged by the progress that is being made to get as many eligible residents vaccinated as possible, we will continue to find ways to reach people with vaccines in locations across the community,” said Alexakos.
Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw said the team is thankful for the opportunity to work with city health officials.
“It’s been a thrill to reopen our gates and see fans return to the ballpark this season, and we look forward to continue providing a safe, family-friendly atmosphere all summer long,” Ramshaw said in a statement.
The Manchester Health Department is also offering free walk-in vaccination clinics, on-site at the department, on Mondays from 9-11 a.m. and Wednesdays 2-4 p.m. for those age 12 and older. No appointment is necessary.
The health department is located at 1528 Elm St. and is accessible by MTA bus transportation.
For questions or help finding a vaccine, residents can call the Manchester Health Department at 603-624-6466.
Additional vaccination clinics are offered locally at pharmacies and supermarkets and can be found by visiting www.vaccines.gov.
Wednesday's Fisher Cats game is part of a six-game Fourth of July Week series against the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, from Tuesday through Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium.
For tickets and more information, visit NHFisherCats.com.