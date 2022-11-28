Raymond Wieczorek grew up as a farm boy in New Britain, Connecticut, and he never forgot his roots even as he rose to become mayor of New Hampshire’s largest city.
“His family is what matters most to him and we felt his presence in our lives, but never in an interfering way,” his son Rob said at Wieczorek’s funeral Mass at St. Catherine of Siena Parish Monday afternoon where friends and family gathered to celebrate his life.
Wieczorek, 93, who served as mayor from 1990 to 2000, died on Nov. 22.
The Republican mayor later served on the Executive Council for about a decade before deciding not to seek another term in 2012.
Several Manchester police officers stood at attention and saluted as Wieczorek’s casket was carried into the church. A church bell tolled at the start of the Mass.
The more than 150 people at the funeral included Gov. Chris Sununu, Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas, Senate President Chuck Morse, Catholic Medical Center CEO Alex Walker and Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin. Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and other former city mayors were also in attendance.
Rob Wieczorek broke down as he shared the “private side of a very public man.”
“He grew up during the Depression era when times were tough, and learned to do a lot with little,” Wieczorek said.
He loved animals and would often gather black walnuts in a pail from his insurance agency’s office and bring them home for the squirrels. He often fed the stray cats around the office.
Rob Wieczorek and his brother, James, worked alongside their father at the family’s insurance agency. Working with family is a blessing and a curse, he said.
“One day, I had enough and I asked him to meet me at the office,” Rob Wieczorek said. “And I said, ‘It has become clear to me that we can’t live together and work together.’ Immediately, he said to me, ‘Well, I own the house and the business so that leaves you in a tough spot.’”
Being a politician wasn’t easy when it came to making tough decisions. “He never wavered from doing what he believed was right,” Rob Wieczorek said.
One time, Wieczorek received a letter in the mail over a divisive issue.
“The writer said he was stupid, out of touch, uneducated, a dinosaur, and many other critiques,” Rob Wieczorek said. “He finished with the quote, ‘Even your mustache sucks.’”
The father of three seemed most concerned about the looks of his mustache. But he never took political attacks personally.
“Dad loved people and he would talk to everyone, everywhere from Dunkin’ Donuts to Concord to Florida and everywhere in between,” Rob Wieczorek said. “He didn’t care who you were. He just liked people.”
The Rev. Chris Martel offered comfort during the Mass and encouraged everyone to think about how Wieczorek touched their lives.
“Over the last several days, we’ve been sharing the stories of who Raymond was and how he allowed the light of Christ to shine,” Martel said.
After the funeral, Morse said Wieczorek helped shape a whole generation of leadership.
“He had such a sense of humor and had an ability to communicate with others,” he said. “You don’t accomplish things like building an arena and everything without having that ability to communicate.”
He called Wieczorek “a legend,” someone everyone wanted to be around.
“I don’t think anyone here is leaving here with sadness,” Morse said. “I think it brings back a lot of memories. One gentleman jumped out of his car and said all the stories yesterday were all happy stories, and that’s the way it should be. He has earned our trust.”
Wieczorek knew he was nearing the end of his life, but never complained and rarely talked about it, his son said.
His daughter, Lee Anne McCarthy, asked him if he was scared.
“He said, ‘No, I’m not. I had a great life and I have faith,’” Rob Wieczorek said.
He thanked everyone for the outpouring of support the past week.
“When we remember Ray Wieczorek we will remember his quick wit, reliable nature and caring of people,” he said.