Funeral arrangements have been announced for Bishop John B. McCormack, who died Tuesday at the age of 86.
The arrangements include visitation Monday from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral, followed by a Mass.
The bishop's body will lie in repose in the cathedral starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Bishop Peter Libasci will preside over McCormack's funeral Mass at 10 a.m.
McCormack, the ninth Roman Catholic Bishop of Manchester, died Tuesday at Mount Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, according to the Diocese of Manchester.
A statement on the diocese's website said McCormack was “called to his rest” on the eve of the anniversary of his 1998 installation as bishop of Manchester.
“Almighty and eternal God, grant eternal rest to your departed servant, John, and may he enter into the eternal gladness of your kingdom. Amen,” the statement said.
McCormack retired in 2011 as required when he turned 75.
Before he was appointed as New Hampshire’s bishop by then-Pope John Paul II, McCormack had served as an auxiliary bishop in Boston.
In his administrative role there, he became embroiled in the clergy sexual abuse scandal that roiled the Boston archdiocese and later widened to include church leaders in New Hampshire.
In 2002, McCormack reached an agreement with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, committing church officials to changing the culture that had hidden allegations of abuse and shielded priests for decades.
The diocese agreed to submit an annual audit to the attorney general to ensure that it was complying.