It was in 2014 that Gary Bouchard, a Shakespeare aficionado and longtime New Hampshire Union Leader subscriber, started clipping some of the more eye-catching headlines from the newspaper.
The Goffstown author and Saint Anselm College English professor especially gravitated to The Back Page, where entertaining and offbeat news from around the world regularly runs.
It began with a headline from Reuters news service story about a California parrot who disappeared for four years and returned home speaking Spanish. “Speak though it may, that bird wasn’t going to tell its own story. I thought someone should.”
Over time, Bouchard’s headline scanning led to the witty, often tongue-in-cheek book of poetry called “What News Horatio? Dispatches from beyond the Castle Walls.”
In it, Bouchard channels a sense of playful gravitas into a game with two rules: The title of each of piece had to come from the newspaper and every made-up backstory had to contain at least a small shard of Shakespeare.
“I had a notebook with all of the headlines taped and stapled with first drafts and sketches and lines that would become poems.”
There isn’t a set writing format. Some are prose, others rhyming tales, and there are both dramatic dialogues and sonnets.
There are a couple of Union Leader staff story headlines that caught his attention: “While Exeter woman meditates, her car rolls into Stratham Pond” (May 28, 2014) and “Fire Department shuts down Gilford strip club for safety violations’ (Nov. 10, 2014).
“It’s not what you think,” Bouchard says.
But most of the headlines came from The Back Page.
“It’s nice to offer the readers a break from all the serious stuff,” said Union Leader Editor-at-Large Joe McQuaid. “And it’s easier said than done.”
It takes time and a quick eye to find stories that would be a good fit, especially on such tight deadlines.
“For a copy editor, it’s loads of fun to build,” said the Union Leader’s Henry Metz, who produces the page most nights. “The process of looking for the offbeat and quirky is a little like a treasure hunt. When you set out on your search, you never know what you’ll find. But when you find it, well, you just know. You know it’ll make a reader smile or chuckle or mutter a ‘who knew?’
“It provides me with a respite from the serious and often dreary diet of hard news. And when it comes to writing headlines for the Back Page, it lets me indulge my silly side. I like to think it’s an inviting page for the reader, too,” Metz added.
There’s no doubt that Bouchard, who is founding director of the Gregory J. Grappone ‘04 humanities institute at Saint Anselm, is an avid reader with a flair for classic literature.
“Even when I’m not teaching Shakespeare, they have a game going to see how long Bouchard can go in this lecture without mentioning ‘Hamlet,’” he admits. “In my life, I don’t know whether Hamlet’s been at the heart (of all of my interests), or just next to me on the bar stool or in my back pocket. He’s always around. He’s never far away.”
Shakespeare no doubt would get the sense of irony in “Soccer Player Dies After Fatal Goal Celebration.” Bouchard’s cautionary take on the headline advises winners to avoid over-the-top victory displays (like an unrehearsed somersault). “Fall to your knees and be content,” he suggests.
As Bouchard explains in the book’s preface, each poem centers around a character who is crying out like a dying Hamlet: a repentant robber who stopped and waited for police to arrest him, a veteran deputy retiring because he wasn’t allowed to wear his cowboy hat on the job, a man accused of eating his own DWI results.
One of the poems, though, hits a more poignant note. It’s an ode to Bouchard’s brother Harold (1952-2016), whose wry smile lasted longer than doctors’ grim prognosis: “They beheld your wry smile through the thicket. They set up the bucket, then said: Kick it. That was three Christmases and a thousand silent nights ago.”
The headline that inspired it was “Survey: You’ll Probably Live Longer Than You Think” (from a Nov. 11, 2014 Washington Post article).
“Every bit of ironic or sarcastic humor that I have in me came from him,” Bouchard said of his older brother, who found the humor in life despite breaking his neck at 19 and being quadriplegic. “There’s a lot of inside humor in there – ‘coz that’s Harold,” he says with an appreciative chuckle.
In a twist worthy of the famous Bard’s love of mistaken identities in the comedy “A Midnight Summer’s Dream,” Bouchard’s poetry book features a cover illustration by another Bouchard.
“We are not related in the least — well, perhaps we are very distant cousins, but as a student with the same last name as a professor, I was constantly asked by other students about my familial relation to him,” said Manchester resident Hugh Bouchard, who was an English major at Saint Anselm in the mid-’90s. “Our favorite incident occurred when a classmate called me one night for advice on writing an essay that ‘my father’ had assigned to her.”
He let her know their teacher wasn’t his dear old dad.
“But what I should have done was made something up and told her that Professor Bouchard prefers alternating capital letters in every word or essays with lots of swearing or perhaps grades higher for essays printed out in red ink,” he said. “Gary would have appreciated any of those, right?”
Hugh Bouchard considers his unrelated namesake a mentor, as well as a tough teacher in the three classes they shared.
“I really grappled with the content,” he says. “He has an energetic, clever and quick-thinking demeanor that kept students focused as he led us through our studies. He has a rare skill that blends his scholarly expertise with improvisational qualities that I thought was constantly surprising, and it kept the lessons and conversations very engaging and often hilarious. He was certainly a mentor to me.”
Years later, when the professor shared his “What News Horatio” project, they teamed up to publish it.
“It is an exhilarating experience to think of how I had gone from being a green and struggling student in Gary’s class to producing and editing his book of poetry many years later. I feel like I have passed a test,” Hugh Bouchard said.
For his part, Gary Bouchard said some advice he got as a teenager from his father has stayed with him all these years: “Never do anything that you wouldn’t want to read about yourself in the newspaper.”