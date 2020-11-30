An organization dedicated to volunteer service and assisting students in need has been presented with the 2020 Gate City Light Award.
The Mayor’s Volunteer Recognition Committee selected the YMCA of Greater Nashua for its annual award, and the Board of Aldermen recently recognized the group for its contributions to the community.
“We have an organization that has been serving here since the 1880s and is still very relevant,” said Mayor Jim Donchess.
The award honors the YMCA of Greater Nashua and its numerous volunteers for striving to change the lives of Nashua residents in positive ways by instilling values and providing opportunities for lifelong personal growth, according to a proclamation read by city officials.
The proclamation goes on to say that each year the volunteers generously share their time in the spirit of community and caring.
Donchess congratulated the YMCA for its 134 years of service in the Nashua region. In 2020, the organization has worked to transition and meet the needs of its customers during the pandemic.
In August, with many working parents trying to secure childcare for the fall, the YMCA of Greater Nashua created a new program to help busy parents manage the challenges associated with remote and hybrid schooling.
The YMCA Educational Academy was formed to serve as a lifeline for working parents with children who were facing non-traditional school settings this year; it was offered to children in kindergarten through sixth grade, and provided a full day of child care for up to 325 children in the region.
And, in April, the YMCA of Greater Nashua offered child care to ensure that essential workers such as doctors, nurses, nursing home employees and first responders would be able to do their jobs without worrying about their children.
Although New Hampshire’s YMCA buildings were closed to members and the general public at the time because of the pandemic, the Merrimack branch and Nashua site began providing child care to families of essential workers this past spring.
“The YMCA strives to change lives in positive ways,” states the Gate City Light Award.
“The mission of the YMCA is to instill values and provide opportunities for lifelong personal growth and the development of a healthy spirit, mind and body for all. It’s through this mission and actions that the YMCA embodies what the Gate City Light Award is all about.”
Mike LaChance of the YMCA of Greater Nashua said all of the organization’s volunteers are committed to making the city a better place.
“This is a very special award that I am honored to accept on behalf of all of the hundreds of volunteers at the Y,” he said.
Last year, YMCA volunteers donated more than 14,000 hours of service and impacted about 35,000 individuals in the region, according to Donchess, who added they also organized a community baby shower event, participated in the downtown Nashua cleanup day, hosted activities for senior citizens and youth and provided homework assistance for students in need.
In the past, Gate City Light recipients have included End 68 Hours of Hunger, the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Nashua, Home Health and Hospice Care, St. Joseph Community Services, Nashua Pastoral Care, the Edward V. Karg Day Away Program and the Humane Society for Greater Nashua.