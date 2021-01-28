A nonprofit started in 1816 to feed the families of Portsmouth fishermen has delivered about a million pounds of food to Seacoast residents during the pandemic.
The agency, now known as Gather, has been named a 2021 Champion in Action by Citizens Financial Group in the category of COVID-19 Relief.
Scott McKee, president of Gather’s board of directors, said in 2020 the organization saw a 55% increase in the number of people it serves and a 63% increase in the amount of food it distributed.
In 2019, Gather distributed about 710,000 pounds of food. During the same time span in 2020, that number climbed to more than 1.2 million pounds.
As a 2021 Champion in Action, Gather received a $35,000 unrestricted grant from Citizens, headquartered in Providence, R.I. The announcement was made during a virtual meeting on Thursday.
“There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has dramatically, and deeply, affected so many individuals, families, organizations -- community organizations and corporate organizations -- throughout the country. And the challenges have been wide and deep. One of the areas that we recognize that have become increasingly challenged is food insecurity,” said Joe Carelli, president of Citizens New Hampshire.
Carelli said Gather stepped up to the plate when the pandemic hit, demonstrating a keen focus on meeting the needs of the community.
Deb Anthony, executive director of Gather, said in an interview this week that the agency is seeing new faces because of COVID-19. Some people have had their hours reduced at work or are unable to keep up with the multiple jobs they need to stay afloat financially.
“It has exposed how close to the edge people live,” Anthony said.
The organization's pantry in Portsmouth is open Monday to Thursday. Every Friday, more than 150 people attend its outdoor markets at Community Campus in Portsmouth.
For those staying home, Gather has mobile programs targeted at children eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches, those with transportation barriers and seniors.
It also has found success with its Cooking 4 Community program, with volunteers creating prepared meals for seniors, people who are homeless and those who do not have the ability to cook at home.
Anthony said the corporate sponsorship will help Gather reach more people. She said the people of New Hampshire always come through for their neighbors.
“There is an ethos here. There is a culture. People want to take care of each other,” Anthony said.
“I can’t wait to join with all of our readers who get to learn more about Gather and what you guys are doing in the community, especially during this year of COVID,” said Brendan McQuaid, publisher and president of the New Hampshire Union Leader, media partner for the Champions in Action program.
Since the fall of 2002, Citizens' Champions in Action program has awarded more than $9.9 million in contributions and promotional support to 352 nonprofits.
In New Hampshire, 55 nonprofits have been honored as Champions in Action, receiving more than $1.5 million, according to an announcement.
According to Gather's website, 90 cents of every dollar donated goes directly toward hunger relief.
Gather is recruiting volunteers. For more information, visit www.gathernh.org.