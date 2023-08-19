The award-winning duo behind such public television classics as “Country Music” and “The National Parks” is releasing an epic with multiple New Hampshire connections.
Renowned documentarian Ken Burns and longtime collaborator Dayton Duncan, both New Hampshire residents, have produced “The American Buffalo.” The film, which debuts in October on PBS, has a preview Sunday at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey.
The two-episode, four-hour film chronicles the long history of the buffalo, the animal’s kinship with Native Americans, the exploitation that led to the buffalo’s near-extinction, and the individuals who fought to bring bison back from the brink.
Among those individuals is Ernest Harold Baynes (1868-1925) , a Granite State naturalist and animal lover, described by many as a real-life Dr. Doolittle. Baynes enlisted the help of no less than the then-president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, in his efforts.
“There’s unbelievable tragedy at the heart of it,” Duncan said of the film, “and in the collision between two outlooks on how human beings should interact with the natural world.”
One outlook is that of the Native Americans, who evolved with the buffalo for 10,000 years and “not only relied on them for their physical sustenance – food, clothing and shelter – but … also incorporated them into their belief systems,” Duncan said. “They saw them almost as kin.”
The other is that of the Europeans, who saw in buffalo an opportunity for profit, selling their fur and using their hides for machinery belts, among other things. “A majestic animal that existed in uncounted numbers” was reduced to about 30 million by the 1800s, Duncan said, and to just a few hundred by the end of the century.
“Completely intertwined with that story is our nation’s relationship with the people who were here first,” he said. “The destruction of the buffalo in the late 1800s coincided with the final subjugation of the Native people on the Great Plains. With the extinction of buffalo, a way of life was nearly impossible, and they were considered a vanishing race.”
A ‘very emotional’ film
Walpole native Craig Mellish, who edited the film and scouted filming locations throughout the west as a field producer, calls the movie “very emotional.”
“All our films are,” he said. “When you’re working on it, you’re actually tearing up while you’re working.”
But the story is not all grim. The second part of the film recounts the work of those who battled to protect the buffalo from total annihilation. Baynes was a key player in that effort.
A naturalist, writer and lecturer, Baynes kept a variety of wild animals he had domesticated at his Meriden home, including coyotes, foxes and bears. He fought vigorously against the killing of wild birds for their plumage and fell in love with the buffalo he encountered at Corbin Park, the nearby exotic game estate where he was conservator.
Learning that the bison’s numbers were dwindling, he took up their preservation, purchasing two buffalo calves, War Whoop and Tomahawk, and using them to pull a cart to publicize his efforts.
“Baynes would take the team of young bison around to various fairs in New England, where he would then challenge people with teams of cattle or oxen to a race around a track,” Mellish said. “The buffalo always won.”
Mary Kronenwetter, a New Hampshire Humanities Scholar who lectures across the state on Haynes and Corbin Park, said Baynes would argue that losing the buffalo would be “a loss to the world which can never be repaired, since an animal once extinct has gone forever.”
Baynes wrote to Roosevelt, whom he had met at Corbin Park, seeking his assistance and asking him to be honorary president of the newly forming American Bison Society. Roosevelt accepted and urged Congress to enact legislation, leading to a national effort to repopulate buffalo in the west.
‘A fascinating character’
Baynes “really was a fascinating character,” said Jane Stephenson, president of the Plainfield Historical Society, which scanned and digitized 5,200 of Baynes’ glass negatives after they were discovered in an attic in Meriden. Baynes researcher Christopher Wright, a Meriden native now living in Michigan, helped organize the project.
“I think they’re using 24 of our slides in the PBS documentary,” Stephenson said. “They’re going to talk about Baynes, and I think he’s getting eight minutes. Considering he was such an obscure figure, at least now he’s getting his eight minutes of fame.”
Meriden Bird Club President Margaret Drye said Baynes, who died in 1925, left 17 boxes of bison-related material, ranging from scrapbooks to newspaper clippings to letters from Roosevelt.
“We feel like we have been the guardians of this for a long time but it’s something we’ve always wanted the public to see, and this is a great spotlight on it,” Drye said.
Duncan said he hopes the film provides viewers with a deeper understanding of what happened with the buffalo.
“There’s nothing in world history in terms of the destruction of wildlife that comes anything close to the United States, and in particular, the western part of the United States in the late 1800s,” Duncan said.
“I hope people come to their own reckoning of just how extensive and tragic that was, but I also hope it demonstrates what can also be a quintessentially American story about individual people acting on their own and how they can set us in a new direction.”
“The American Buffalo” debuts on PBS Oct. 16 and 17. Duncan’s related book, “Blood Memory: The Tragic Decline and Improbable Resurrection of the American Buffalo,” will be published by Knopf in November.
At the Park Theatre, about 40 minutes of clips from the documentary will be shared, followed by a discussion and Q&A with Duncan.
Tickets are $20. Admission is free for children under 12.
A VIP reception before the film at 3 p.m. includes a meeting with Duncan and live piano music from the film performed by Will Duncan. VIP tickets are $35 each, including the film. For information, call 603-532-8888 and or go to theparktheatre.org.