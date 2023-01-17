Gilford High School is mourning the death of a student who was fatally injured Monday while skiing at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
“We received some sad news, this morning, that one of our current students, Sydnie Quimby (freshman), passed away in a ski accident at Gunstock,” wrote GHS Principal Anthony Sperazzo in an email to parents on Tuesday that he also provided to the Union Leader.
He said that Quimby’s death is “a sad loss for our community, adding that GHS students “were informed of this loss during first block by their teacher. We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families.”
Coping with grief and loss “can be challenging and all people experience grief differently,” said Sperazzo, who in his email included a link to the National Association of School Psychologists’ website that offers information on “addressing grief in children: tips for parents and educators.”
“We want you to know that you are not alone,” Sperazzo summed up. “Please feel free to contact our School Counseling Office with any questions or concerns you have in supporting your child.”
According to published accounts, Quimby, who was wearing a helmet at the time, went off the Derringer Trail and struck rocks and trees. Gunstock, which is owned by Belknap County and is located off Cherry Valley Road, aka New Hampshire Route 11A, said on its website that the Derringer Trail is a blue square “intermediate” trail.
The Gilford Fire Department was notified about the accident at 12:22 p.m. Monday. A description of the call said a female patient had suffered a serious head injury and was being extricated from the mountain by members of the Gunstock Ski Patrol.
On Tuesday on its Facebook page, the Lakes Region Lacrosse Club announced that a GoFundMe page had been created to raise money for Quimby’s memorial services.
Organizers Jessica Lachance and Sara Stryke wrote that “No one has words to make sense of any of this, but we want nothing but the best for her and to help her family get through this unimaginable time.”
The women said Quimby “loved life, animals, horseback riding, skiing, her chickens, kitties and dogs. She deserves nothing but the best, and all we want to do is make sure that is what she gets. Anything that anyone could contribute to help her family through this unfortunate, horrific time would be very much appreciated.”
On the Northeast Six Shooters Facebook page, which promotes “Cowboy Mounted Shooting in the Northeast,” Darlene Boivin extended “Thoughts and prayers” for Quimby’s family while Molly Slombo observed that Quimby was “a bright light taken way too soon. Please hug your loved ones tight and give this family space.”
Alexa Terry said she met Quimby for the first time this past summer and was struck by her “brilliant smile and the best attitude!”
“I loved cheering on you and your horse,” said Terry. “My heart goes out to your wonderful parents, your family and your friends. Run free, sweet girl, and watch over all of us. Sending hugs to your mom and dad.”