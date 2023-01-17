SydnieQuimby

A photo of Sydnie Quimby from her Facebook page. A freshman at Gilford High School, Quimby suffered fatal injuries on Monday while skiing at Gunstock Mountain Resort. 

Gilford High School is mourning the death of a student who was fatally injured Monday while skiing at Gunstock Mountain Resort.

“We received some sad news, this morning, that one of our current students, Sydnie Quimby (freshman), passed away in a ski accident at Gunstock,” wrote GHS Principal Anthony Sperazzo in an email to parents on Tuesday that he also provided to the Union Leader.