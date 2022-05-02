Gilford’s police chief has resigned, town officials announced Monday.
Chief Anthony Bean Burpee’s resignation, effective April 13, has been accepted by Gilford selectmen, town administrator Scott Dunn said in a statement.
Burpee, who began his tenure as chief on June 1, 2014, had been out on paid administrative leave since Jan. 10.
In a letter to town officials in January, the Attorney General’s Office said it had opened a criminal investigation into Burpee, but would not say why the chief was being investigated.
Burpee began his law enforcement career in 1995 as a correctional officer with the Cumberland County, Maine, Sheriff’s Office.
In 1998, Burpee joined the Kennebunk, Maine, Police Department as a patrol officer and rose to become a lieutenant in the police department.
Among the first gay police chiefs in New Hampshire, Burpee, in a June 17, 2014 article in the New Hampshire Union Leader, said “I’m here to be the chief of police, not to talk about gay rights.” He acknowledged, though, that he was “fortunate to come from one state with legal gay marriage to another.”
Burpee was preceded as Gilford’s police chief by Kevin Keenan, who resigned in November 2013 after admitting he had an extramarital relationship with a subordinate. Keenan was preceded by John Markland, who resigned in September 2011 after 6 1/2 years on the job.