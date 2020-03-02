Not all heroes wear capes.
And in the case of the koala bear, a population now devastated by the raging Australian wildfires, their 10-year-old American girl champion proudly dons a custom-designed hoodie that raised over $17,000 towards their support and survival.
When Lincroft (N.J.) Elementary School student Finely Elias learned an estimated 25,000 koalas died in the unrelenting blaze of the bushfires that continue ravishing her mother Katy Elias’ native land, she immediately jumped into action.
“I was very sad and heartbroken (about the wildfires) in Australia,” said the fourth-grader. “I heard about it and I was like, ‘I need to do something. I need to do something to help the koalas.’”
Rushing to the aid of one of her favorite animals, Finley grabbed a piece of paper and a pencil, and did what she does best: draw.
With her Koala Love masterpiece in full glory, Finely enlisted the help of mom Katy to silkscreen her creation onto T-shirts, hoodies and tote bags in order to sell her Koala Love merchandise and raise donation funds for the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, a licensed Wildlife Rehabilitation Facility in Australia dedicated to the well-being of koalas.
Selling her fashions at $15 for the T-shirts and tote bags, and $25 for the hoodies, the donations rolled in, to the tune of $17,000 (approximately $25,000 in Australian currency) in charitable sales.