Since 2017, Catholic Charities New Hampshire has taken part in Giving Tuesday to raise money to support the state’s aging population.
Giving Tuesday is all about giving back after Black Friday and Cyber Monday spending.
“I think the whole goal of Giving Tuesday is to give an opportunity to individuals to give to the causes that matter most to them,” Michael McDonough, executive director of marketing and communications for Catholic Charities NH said. “It is a very active day of fundraising.”
Giving Tuesday, a global movement founded in 2012, is in its 10th year. The goal of the “biggest day of generosity” is to spark interest in donating and volunteering throughout the year, according to its website. Last year, at least $2.7 billion was raised in a 24-hour period across the country.
This year’s goal of $30,000 is ambitious, said McDonough.
Many at-risk seniors deal with isolation, financial difficulties and food insecurity, according to the nonprofit. Difficult decisions might need to be made to pay for prescriptions, groceries or utility bills. The money raised will support grocery deliveries, social connection services and fuel assistance.
“The state’s population is getting much older so the need is even greater,” McDonough said. “We feel we are in the position to use this opportunity to provide those supportive services seniors need.”
Karen Moynihan, senior director of development, said the nonprofit is on track to reach its fundraising goals by the end of its fiscal year, which ends on March 31.
“We feel like we are where we need to be for this time of year,” she said.
Some donors who were able boosted their giving during the pandemic to help those who have fallen on tough times because of health or unemployment, she said.
“There are still a lot of people struggling,” said Moynihan, who mentioned the rising cost of groceries, gas and utilities.
Like other nonprofits, Catholic Charities is promoting Giving Tuesday through its website, email blasts and social media channels.
Here in New Hampshire the reach for Giving Tuesday is broad from raising money for a new library in Mont Vernon to supporting the expansion of Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, an 83-mile bicycle route in the White Mountains.
Fundraisers include:
The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire’s board of directors will match all contributions up to a total of $4,000.
The United Way of Greater Nashua is seeking money for its Learn United School Supply Pantry that gives students the items they need to learn. Donations up to $5,000 will be matched by NBT Bank.
The 62nd annual Union Leader Santa Fund will provide warm clothing, meals and toys for local families during the holidays, as well as support for Kids’ Café, summer camps and other critical programs and community services. Santa Fund donations can be made online at www.unionleader.com/santafund.
Other nonprofits participating include New Hampshire Audubon, New Hampshire Children’s Trust, Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services, New Hampshire Food Bank, and many more.
Other Catholic Charities programs, such as the Liberty House and New Generation, also have Giving Tuesday campaigns planned.
The Local Crowd Monadnock, a community-based crowdfunding platform, has teamed up with eight local nonprofits to support Giving Tuesday campaigns, including the Monadnock Humane Society in Swanzey.
Brigid’s House of Hope, a nonprofit organization aiming to provide long-term safe housing for victims of human trafficking and exploitation in New Hampshire, hopes to raise $14,000 to cap off its $75,000 capital campaign to open its first transitional safe house. The home will be located between Manchester and Exeter.
“This will be our big push to have a year’s worth of rent and utilities for the home,” said Bethany Cottrell, director/founder. “It will ensure the home will be able to operate.”
The organization hopes to sign the lease for the property on Jan. 1 and start accepting applications in the first quarter.
“We are so close to reaching our goal and opening the doors to our safe house to support these vulnerable populations in New Hampshire,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “Every dollar counts!”