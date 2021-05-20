A Goffstown business owner and local selectman have been named Citizens of the Year for their efforts in helping restaurants throughout the pandemic.
Deb Chabot, owner of the State Farm Insurance agency on Main Street, and Peter Georgantas, chairman of the Goffstown Select Board, are being honored by the Rotary Club of Goffstown with the Richard C. Hopf Citizen of the Year Award.
Last spring, Chabot and Georgantas led an effort to assist downtown restaurants and the local food pantry. Both of them each pledged $1 for every take-out order during a select day at a select restaurant, and they urged others to do the same.
All of the money raised went to the food pantry, and the restaurants involved received numerous take-out orders and enhanced business during the pledge times.
“We had many worthy candidates for this honor, but Deb and Peter’s efforts were so well timed and well executed, it was easy for our members to come to a consensus on who should receive this honor,” Robbie Grady, president of the Rotary Club of Goffstown, said in a release.
“The plan was innovative and successful, and we’ve shared the idea with rotary clubs in New Hampshire and Vermont.”
Their efforts raised more than $5,800 for the food pantry, and it helped keep the downtown restaurants active during a very challenging time, said Grady.
“This was definitely an honor,” Chabot said. “Our primary intent, however, was to help others, not receive the recognition.”
Chabot said she felt horrible for the Goffstown restaurants struggling to survive on take-out orders, especially those establishments that typically generate revenue from live entertainment, which could no longer take place.
“Main Street in Goffstown is an awesome community with small business owners that really do join together and help each other out,” she said, adding that support and collaboration did not waver during the pandemic. It was her goal to help generate sales for the restaurants on their slowest days of the week — to help them through their toughest and darkest days.
Although the pledge drive was slow during the first week, it picked up fast and generated a lot of participation and positive feedback, according to Chabot.
“All of these business owners have been so creative and reworked their entire businesses. I have been amazed at their efforts,” she said.
“I was so happy with the community’s involvement. These are small business owners with real families. I can’t imagine what they have been through.”
Hopf was the charter member of the Rotary Club of Goffstown, and the club named the award in his honor. “It made perfect sense to us to name the award after Rich, the founder of our club who inspired us in so many ways,” Grady said in a statement. Hopf died March 10.
“It is particularly poignant this year since he passed away recently. We know he agreed with our choice of Deb and Peter, and that meant a lot to all of us.”