The Massachusetts Boy Scout killed in a boating incident at a New Hampshire camp was commemorated in a GoFundMe  created for the boy’s funeral, calling the 11-year-old a “beautiful, kind, wonderful boy.”

Keoni Hubbard, from Troop 119 Lexington, died in a boating incident on Lake Manning in Gilmanton, New Hampshire on Friday, Spirit of Adventure Council, a regional council of the Boy Scouts of America, wrote on Facebook.