Twenty-four floors. Twenty-four local nonprofits.
One unforgettable day.
Seventy-five people, each of whom raised at least $1,000 for charity, headed to Brady Sullivan Plaza in Manchester on Tuesday to rappel down the side of the 24-story tower for Over the Edge, hosted by United Way of Greater Nashua and Granite United Way.
New Hampshire Union Leader Senior Editor Mike Cote and City Hall Reporter Paul Feely joined an Over the Edge group that included former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, Randy Pierce of Future in Sight, Nick Garber of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and Ashley Sullivan of Brady Sullivan.
Mike Apfelberg, president and CEO of the United Way of Nashua, said the day was already a success before the first rappeler even stepped off the roof.
“Our original (fundraising) goal was $125,000, and we’re already up to $132,000,” said Apfelberg as the first rapellers completed their descent. “We had a surge of donations coming in this morning. I reset the goal to $135,000, and I think we’ll probably hit that by noon.”
Matthew Romano, a regional retail manager with M&T Bank, said one thought was going through his mind as he stood atop the 24-story building.
“Is the life insurance paid up,” said Romano. “In all seriousness, my wife asked me if something happened, would insurance pay out? And I thought about it and said well, actually no, I don’t think so. She wished me good luck. It’s a great organization that we’re all raising money for.”
David Dearborn, a Derry branch manager for People’s United Bank (a division of M&T Bank), said rappelling off a building was “definitely a first” for him.
“Standing over the side of the building, that first step, is definitely something else,” said Dearborn. “You see how far down it is and it’s pretty scary, but after the first couple of seconds of going down it’s a perfect day and it’s a beautiful view.”
Susanna Hargreaves, a cancer survivor who participated in Over the Edge for the first time Tuesday, said she was “truly terrified.”
“I visualized all night that it would go easy and effortlessly,” said Hargreaves. “I couldn’t sleep. When I walked out the door and onto the roof and saw the blue endless sky I thought to myself … ohhhhhh noooo. The view took my breath away. I had to talk myself through the whole thing. I can do this. I can do this. I grabbed my harness and said Geronimo.”
‘This should be fun’
Before long it was time for this reporter to go ‘Over the Edge.’ I signed in at the registration table and met with the experts to help suit me up. Body harness. Helmet. Radio. Gloves. Each item checked and double-checked for safety.
The elevator ride to the roof is where the anticipation kicked in.
My gear was checked a final time as I was clipped on to the ropes and sat on the ledge thinking, "This should be fun." It was finally time to go over the edge.
It felt like a leap of faith, though I wasn’t leaping, climbing over the ledge with my back to the ground. I grabbed hold of the handle used to descend with my left hand and grabbed the rope with my right, down near my hip. It was time to rappel!
I began taking my slow steps against the glass windows of the tower, trying not to look down too much while using the reflection in the windows to gauge the progress of my descent.
I think my trip lasted all of 12 minutes or so.
Rappelling was a bit tougher than I imagined. My left hand and forearm began cramping from holding the handle a bit too tight.
Taking that first step was tough to do, but the rest of the experience was more than worth it.