Former Manchester school Superintendent John Goldhardt claims he had eggs thrown at him while he walked his dog, piles of feces were left on his doorstep and he was attacked in Union Leader editorials before he resigned earlier this month.
Goldhardt, who was hired as superintendent of the Carson City School District in Nevada on a 4-3 vote Tuesday night, made the comments during a final presentation and interview with the Nevada school board’s trustees.
“I had every intention of staying in the Manchester School District for five to 10 years,” Goldhardt said. “Unfortunately things changed. As Taylor Swift said, ‘Haters are going to hate.’ ”
Goldhardt resigned as superintendent in Manchester on Friday, Feb. 11. Jenn Gillis is serving as interim superintendent until a permanent replacement is named.
Goldhardt addressed what he called “the elephant in the room” — the reasons for his resignation — at the start of his presentation Tuesday, citing harassment he endured as superintendent.
“I don’t like to leave in the middle of something that I’m doing,” Goldhardt said. “It became difficult when signs began popping up in the community with your name on them saying things that aren’t quite nice. Being a superintendent is never easy, no matter where you are. But then when you start getting letters that are vile and mean both to your home and to your place of work, or having eggs thrown at you when you are walking your dog, or having piles of feces left on your doorstep.
“That was when I came to the (decision) that it was time to move on, and I let the chair of our board know that I was making a choice that I was going to be looking elsewhere.”
Goldhardt said things got worse after Manchester residents learned he was applying to other jobs.
“When I made applications to this district, and it became public and people had me in their Google alerts, and it became front page news in our newspaper, then it became an issue,” Goldhardt said. “And through lots of negotiation between my attorney and the school district’s attorney, we came to a separation agreement. It was not what I intended. My intention would have been to complete the school year where I was hired, and then when I was hired somewhere else — or of my own choice — leave at the end of the year.”
Goldhardt said “the local paper” started attacking him when he testified in favor of proposed charter changes.
“They had a charter commission that was looking at separating the school district from the city, so that the school board could have autonomy, set their own budgets, have their own chair, and I supported it,” Goldhardt said. “And that didn’t go over well with their editorial board, and from that point forward I was on their hit list.”
Goldhardt went on to mention DUCKS — an acronym he uses for people who are “determined to undermine, criticize, and kill success.”
“We’ve all met them,” Goldhardt said. “In my community there are multiple social media sites that are dedicated to essentially complaining about the school system. People who none of us have ever met, individuals who have run multiple times for multiple offices and never won, but spend their time complaining about those in office or those in positions.”
Goldhardt said he doesn’t understand why some in Manchester turned against him.
“I tried really hard to have an open, caring, good relationship and I also was very assertive in trying to change the tone of the district,” Goldhardt said. “That’s not always favorable. But I can’t sit back and see students not succeeding. And so you have to make decisions and say things that may not be popular. We all have a choice — we can get better or we can get bitter. I choose to get better.”
Goldhardt was hired as superintendent of New Hampshire’s largest school district in July 2019, replacing Bolgen Vargas.
He came to Manchester after serving as assistant superintendent of schools in Salt Lake City, Utah, for two years.
During a Zoom interview last month, Goldhardt told members of the Carson City School District Board of Trustees being chosen as their next superintendent would be “as music folks call it, the crescendo” of his career in education.
“A perfect-sized district, supportive community, and students that love their schools,” Goldhardt said. “It’s a perfect fit, and a place that I would love to be a part of.”