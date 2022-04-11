The wife of a Good Samaritan severely hurt in a hit-and-run crash Friday along the Everett Turnpike says her husband faces a “very long, painful and difficult road ahead” recovering from his injuries.
Mark Shamaly was injured Friday in Merrimack on the Everett Turnpike while trying to assist another motorist at the scene of a crash.
His wife, Barbara Shamaly, said her husband Mark suffered life-threatening injuries after being run down while walking over to the other vehicle, which had spun out in the center median.
In a GoFundMe post, Shamaly said due to the severity of the hit and how far he was thrown, her husband suffered numerous internal injuries, including “head trauma, a broken shoulder and pelvis, and numerous shattered ribs that punctured his lung, liver, and aorta where this injury needed to be stented.”
“The automobile driver did flee the scene, leaving my husband lying on the side of the highway, not knowing if he was dead or alive,” wrote Shamaly.
Shamaly said a state Department of Transportation worker witnessed the accident and rushed to help her husband until emergency personnel arrived at the scene.
“Good fortune prevailed when the DOT worker who witnessed the accident stopped and helped my husband, literally saving his life. Thankfully, we are being told by the doctors that Mark will survive,” Shamaly wrote on the GoFundMe post. “Watching this man suffer significantly for doing a good deed is so inhumane.”
Mark Shamaly is a former police officer, and head of security at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, according to social media posts.
Mark Shamaly was transported first to Elliot Hospital and then to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck the pedestrian in the grass median, left the scene without stopping.
Late Friday, state police announced that Jose Enrique Cruz Vasquez, 30, of Manchester, was arrested. Police believe he is the driver of the car that struck Mark Shamaly.
State police said in a press release that Vasquez “was taken into custody at the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks without incident.” He was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and conduct after an accident.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by Barbara Shamaly to assist with covering medical bills and travel expenses associated with trips to and from Boston, Mass.