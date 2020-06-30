MANCHESTER -- Goodwill Northern New England is actively recruiting over 50 national service members to serve in year-long AmeriCorps programs in cities and rural towns across New Hampshire.
AmeriCorps members are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, assisting with remote learning in high-needs schools, delivering provisions to those facing food insecurity, and mobilizing volunteers to serve their communities. AmeriCorps programs are expanding, offering paid opportunities for individuals to gain work experience and lend a helping hand to neighbors, introducing stability for both those serving and the recipients of service.
In the NH COVID Community Care Corps (NHCCCC), members will build systems to respond to the effects of the coronavirus and assist groups including home-bound seniors, vulnerable populations, and students. Following a strong response from both applicants and host sites for this summer’s NHCCCC pilot in Manchester and Nashua, Gov. Chris Sununu recently pledged financial support for statewide expansion beginning this fall.
The NHCCC was first proposed by state Rep. Matt Wilhelm of Manchester in an op-ed published in the Union Leader earlier this month. Wilhelm represents Wards 1, 2 and 3 in Manchester, and chairs the Service Year Workforce Pathways Commission and serves on the board of Volunteer NH. A two-term AmeriCorps alumnus, he was recently recognized as the 2020 Stoneman Brown National Service Advocate of the Year.
Goodwill is also hiring in New Hampshire for the Multilingual Leadership Corps and the Granite State Service Corps. The Multilingual Leadership Corps focuses on English Language Learners, while the Granite State Service Corps targets youth who have been impacted by adverse childhood experiences.
Both programs host members who serve students in schools and nonprofits through mentoring activities that attend to the youth’s academic achievement and social-emotional wellbeing.
AmeriCorps members serving in a full-time capacity receive a bi-weekly living stipend (ranging from $513-$613, depending on the location of service); $6,195 in scholarship funds; qualified student loan forbearance and interest repayment; health benefits; and childcare reimbursement if income eligible.
Goodwill is also recruiting host site organizations for AmeriCorps members. Any nonprofit, municipality, or school district that could use the help of a service member and has the capacity to support a developing professional is encouraged to inquire.
Interested host sites and members can go to bit.ly/GoodwillAmeriCorps2020 to submit their interest or visit goodwillnne.org/americorps to learn more.