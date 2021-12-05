Bob Dole, a war veteran, former Senator and three-time Republican presidential candidate, is being remembered as a “patriot” and “American icon” by Granite Staters.
Dole died in his sleep on Sunday, according to the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. He was 98.
He had announced in February that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and would begin treatment.
“It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning,” the foundation said in a statement on Twitter. “He had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years.”
Dole sought the presidency three times and was the Republican Party’s nominee in 1996 but lost to Democratic incumbent Bill Clinton. Dole was his party’s vice presidential nominee in 1976 on a ticket headed by incumbent President Gerald Ford but they lost to Democrat Jimmy Carter and his running mate Walter Mondale.
President Joe Biden on Sunday said Dole was a “man to be admired by Americans.”
“He had an unerring sense of integrity and honor,” said Biden in a statement. “May God bless him, and may our nation draw upon his legacy of decency, dignity, good humor, and patriotism for all time.”
Former U.S. Senator Bob Smith served with Dole for 12 years, calling him “without a doubt the finest man I ever served with.”
“He was a great friend,” said Smith. “In spite of all the politics (in Washington), he had a terrific sense of humor. He was a good man, and he was a great patriot.”
Tom Rath, a former attorney general of New Hampshire and longtime Republican activist who was one of Dole’s top supporters in the 1988 New Hampshire primary, said on Twitter the late senator was “an American Patriot in the fullest sense possible.”
“He served with honor and with courage,” said Rath. “It was a privilege to have worked for him. His was a life of service and decency. Watching him tie his necktie was a reminder that freedom is not free.”
Republican State Chairman Steve Stepanek called Dole a dedicated public servant who will be “remembered and admired” for his lifelong commitment to the country.
“From his time in the army, to his work in the Senate, his sense of integrity and patriotism never once wavered,” said Stepanek. “Senator Dole will be dearly missed, especially within the Republican Party. Let his memory serve as an inspiration to the rest of us for what we hope to leave as a legacy ourselves. Let us continue to serve this nation with the same level of commitment, and hold our patriotism as deeply as Senator Dole had through his entire life.”
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley called Dole “an American icon.”
“He spent his life fighting for our country, both in combat and on the floor of the U.S. Senate,” said Buckley. “Through his presidential primary runs in 1980, 1988, and 1996, he made many lifelong friends throughout New Hampshire. We grieve his loss, extend our condolences to his loved ones, and thank him for his lifetime of tireless service to our country.”
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu directed flags on all public buildings and grounds in New Hampshire to fly at half-staff through sunset on Dec. 9, in accordance with a proclamation by President Biden.
“Bob Dole will long be remembered for his lifetime of service to the United States — defending the freedoms of Americans and those abroad in the Army during WWII, and championing the principles of liberty during his decades of public service as an elected official,” said Sununu in a statement.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, offered her condolences to the Dole family.
“Bob Dole embodied the bravery & spirit that made up the Greatest Generation,” said Shaheen. “A WW2 hero and devoted public servant, Bob Dole dedicated his life to the American people. He will be sorely missed.”
Manchester Democratic state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro recalled meeting Sen. Dole in 1976.
“I spent a day with him at the Deerfield Fair when he was campaigning for President Gerald Ford who was running for re-election,” said D’Allesandro. “He was a great American.”
Dole, known for referring to himself in the third person, represented Kansas in Congress for 35 years: 1961 to 1969 in the House of Representatives and 1969 to 1996 in the Senate. Dole helped shepherd Republican President Ronald Reagan’s legislative agenda as Senate majority leader in the 1980s and spearheaded important legislation of his own.
Dole, who lost the use of his right arm from a war wound, was an advocate for the disabled and worked to shore up the finances of the Social Security retirement program. Dole was instrumental in passage of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act prohibiting discrimination on the basis of disability in employment, public accommodations and transportation.