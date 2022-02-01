K eri Bagley seemed in denial that Tom Brady had officially decided to retire after 22 seasons as an elite NFL quarterback.
“It would be nice if he could retire, cancel his contract with Tampa Bay and come back and play with us one more year,” the Manchester woman said in the Market Basket parking lot on Elm Street Tuesday afternoon.
She mentioned how Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski retired in 2019, only to be reunited with Brady for the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the idea that Brady would return to the Patriots seemed far-fetched.
“He’s the GOAT,” she said. “He’s got seven rings, he’s got what he needs.”
News of the announcement spread quickly after Brady wrote a goodbye letter on social media Tuesday morning.
“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” Brady wrote.
The letter, more than 900 words long, did not mention Brady’s 20 seasons with New England, the Patriots, or their fans. Brady left New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
Brady later wrote, “Thank you Patriots Nation. I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”
Gov. Chis Sununu said he would endorse Brady for president in 2024.
“Although door knocking might be a little difficult with all those rings…oh well, we’ll figure it out @TomBrady. Let’s Go!” he wrote on Twitter.
Brady, 44, won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and a seventh last year with the Buccaneers.
‘Always in the game’
Many fans had conversations about Brady’s retirement at Billy’s Sports Bar & Grill in Manchester, with TVs featuring sports commentators talking about the quarterback’s decision.
“We all saw it coming, I think,” said General Manager Chris Camel.
He always enjoyed having Brady on the TVs.
“It is going to be tough not watching him play,” Camel said. “He always made the game seem easy. He was always fun to watch.”
Football has lost a little bit of its “magic,” said Danielle Emerson of Fremont, in an email to the Union Leader.
“There was never a game that you were completely out of as long as he was on the field. Until the time clock ran out you were always in the game,” she wrote.
Football will never be the same, she said
“We all knew this day was coming but I am literally gutted right now,” she wrote. “I feel so blessed to have spent the last two-plus decades watching the greatest football player that will ever play the game, but the thought of never seeing him play again is so surreal and I really am sad it’s over.”
Joe Adam, head coach of the Saint Anselm College football team, followed Brady long before moving to the Granite State six years ago. Coming from the Midwest, Adam saw Brady play at the University of Michigan.
“The thing I’ll just remember is his tenacity and his ability to inspire anyone around him,” Adam said.
He mentioned Super Bowl LI against the Falcons in February 2017, when the Pats trailed by 25 points and won 34-28 in overtime
Many of Saint Anselm’s players hail from New England and grew up watching Brady.
“Tom Brady is an icon here for young players between the ages of 18 and 22,” Adam said. “They respect him for his work ethic, his grit and his inspiration. He, to the common man, is a guy who worked and played himself into the position that he had. He didn’t run the fastest 40. He didn’t have the stats.”
‘A generational athlete’
Quinn’s Trading Cards on South Willow Street in Manchester recently saw interest in Tom Brady cards spike, with many thinking he had a good chance to defend the title in this year’s Super Bowl for his eighth title, said owner Aaron Sarette. The Buccaneers lost to the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs, 30-27.
Brady cards have always been hot. The shop recently sold a $1,500 rookie card.
“Brady is a generational athlete. I put him up there with Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky and Ted Williams. He is that type and that elite,” he said. “People have always been collecting his cards.”
The industry often sees spikes when athletes retire, enter the Hall of Fame or die.
Sarette was surprised Brady decided to retire.
“I thought he’d gear up and at least do one more run at the Super Bowl,” he said.
Sarah Malwal of Manchester lamented the end of an era as she walked into Hannaford off Hanover Street.
“It’s sad, but he had a great career. I feel lucky to have been able to watch him play,” she said. “I thought he was going to retire a few years ago when he was done with the Patriots. I was surprised he went to the Bucs.”
Many thought Brady made the right decision to retire on top.
“Seven championships, what else can you prove?” said Daniel George, of Manchester. “They didn’t want him in New England, so he proved he could do it somewhere else. And he showed it.”
He wishes, however, Brady gave more of a nod to New England in his goodbye letter.
Zane Broider of Manchester said he was disappointed about Brady’s decision.
“I am just sour because he left New England to begin with,” he said. “I wish he never left.”
He hoped Brady would end his career with eight titles — one ring for each finger.
“I wish he got that last ring,” he said. “Maybe that is the OCD in me.”
What they’re saying
More comments from fans in the Manchester area:
“It’s too bad. He is still great, I think he has another six years to go.”
- Dave Salem, Manchester
“The most important thing is that he is getting out and retiring and he’s not hurt. Taking that chance going back, you know, something physically really bad could happen”
-Rick Moore, Manchester
“He is one of the best ever. I hope the Pats will do something for his retirement after all those years. The least they could do is retire his number up here or something.”
-CJ Jacques, Merrimack
“I think it was his time in his mind. I mean, God, he played long enough. The fact he gets out without getting hurt is even better. Why not go out while you’re on top?”
-Bill Ficek, Manchester
“He’s a legend. What else can you say about someone who brought New England so much fame? I understand it had to be on his terms. No one was going to tell Tom Brady when to retire, but now he decided you have to respect that.”
-Carolyn Goddard, Manchester
“I was completely astounded. I couldn’t believe it because I think he could go a couple more years.”
- Alacia Linville, Manchester
“I figured he would stick it out for at least one more year and take (the Bucs) to the Super Bowl one more time. He’s been in for 22 years, so you can’t blame him for retiring.”
-Wayne Woods, Manchester