Granite United Way has awarded $750,000 in CARES Act funding to help people affected by substance use disorder and experiencing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Granite United Way organizations across the state identified and awarded the funds to more than 20 organizations across the state, providing assistance in securing basic needs for people throughout New Hampshire affected by COVID-19.
“This has been a great opportunity for all of our United Ways to work together and with our community partners to ensure this funding gets to those who need it the most,” said Patrick Tufts, President and CEO of Granite United Way, in a statement.
“The United Ways in New Hampshire worked closely with David Mara, Governor’s Advisor on Addiction and Behavioral Health and the Governor’s Office to do this important work. Our strong relationships with nonprofits and proven systems of funding allocations will bring hope and help to people in extreme circumstances.”
Staff at organizations receiving the support say they’ve witnessed first-hand the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on affected New Hampshire residents already struggling with substance use disorder.
“The support from Granite United Way and United Way of Sullivan County is coming at a critical time for us,” said Stephanie Slayton, LCSW-TLC Family Resource Center in Claremont, in a statement.
“As we move into the winter months, we know the challenges presented by COVID-19 will become more intensive for our clients. Being able to support their basic needs so that they can remain engaged in services and rebuild is a benefit we would not have been able to offer without these funds.”
“This support will really help our organization continue to help people struggling with addiction,” said Steve Gadomski of Teen Challenge in Manchester.
“These funds will support North Country residents who are trying to piece their lives back together,” said Ken Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Coos County Family Health Services, in a statement.
“COVID-19 has made life difficult for nearly all of us, but particularly so for people in recovery. These funds represent a sound investment in these individuals’ future, and in the future of their children and families.”
Granite United Way, United Way of Sullivan County, United Way of Greater Nashua, United Way of the Greater Seacoast and Monadnock United Way worked together to bring this assistance to people affected by substance use disorder. The program will pay for expenses including food, clothing, transportation, housing and other necessary resources.
The funding runs through Dec. 30.
Residents of New Hampshire in need of this assistance can call 2-1-1 to find an organization in their area.
Granite United Way received the funding through CARES Act assistance provided through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR).