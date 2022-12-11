Doug Morrissette holds up a check
Doug Morrissette holds up a check on Dec. 9 for $625,724, representing the money raised during the four-day 2022 Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. Proceeds from the Children’s Auction, which has raised more than $8 million in its 41-year history, will be donated to dozens of local nonprofits to help needy children and families.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

BELMONT — Thanks to the generosity of donors and bidders, and maybe some latent magic in the space where it was held, the 2022 Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction set a new record, raising more than $625,000 to help needy children and families.

“Wow! Wow! Wow!,” said Jaimie Souza, moments after the four-day Children’s Auction, having brought in $625,724, wrapped up Friday evening in the former Peeble’s department store space at the Belknap Marketplace.