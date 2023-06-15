Rescued migrants at the port of Kalamata following a rescue operation

Syrian Kassam Abozeed, 34, who says his wife Israa and brother-in-law were onboard a boat with migrants that capsized at open sea off Greece, is seen at the port of Kalamata, Greece, on Thursday.

 STELIOS MISINAS/REUTERS

KALAMATA, Greece -- Rescuers scoured the seas off Greece on Thursday following a shipwreck that killed at least 78 migrants, as hopes of survivors dwindled and fears grew that hundreds more, including children, may have drowned inside the crowded vessel's hold.

Reports suggested between 400 and 750 people had packed the fishing boat that capsized and sank early on Wednesday morning in deep waters about 50 miles from the southern coastal town of Pylos. Greek authorities said 104 survivors had been brought ashore.