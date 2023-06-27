BRIDGEWATER — At a horse farm on the north side of Newfound Lake Saturday, on a three-mile course through the woods, 140 soldiers and would-be soldiers braved mosquitoes, mud and rain to learn what it’s like to be a U.S. Army Green Beret.
The Green Beret with a Mission Challenge, an endurance, skill and obstacle course, simulates combat training and raises money to support Camp Resilence, a Gilford-based program that provides therapeutic outdoor experiences to military veterans, first responders and their families. Saturday marked the third annual event.
“It’s kind of cool. It gives you an Army experience. If it were real it would be scary. Since it’s fake, it’s kind of fun,” said 11-year-old Connor Culacz, a member of Boy Scout Troop 50 from Bridgewater. His troop’s job was to ambush enemy soldiers by springing out of the brush and drenching them with super-soaker toy assault rifles.
“It’s kind of putting you in the shoes of an Army person who went to war, and be stressed in a situation where you don’t know what to do,” Culacz said.
Fifteen teams of participants, ranging in age from 10 to 70, trekked through a battery of physical and mental tests. They forded an imaginary river by shimmying across a rope strung between trees, and crossed a swamp on a winding log trail. They carried ‘injured soldiers’ on stretchers — volunteers from their teams, and lugged water and ammo to the next clearing in the bush.
They shot paper targets with air rifles and air pistols. They wore backpacks weighing 10 to 40 pounds and held “rubber duckies” — imitation machine guns — as they progressed along rutted trails, listening for every rustling leaf and the faintest click or snap of enemy movement.
Jake Bumbaca of Litchfield, a staff sergeant in the New Hampshire Air National Guard, crawled on his belly through a 30-foot sluice of soupy mud.
“Cold mud! Nothing like it,” said Bumbaca. “That was refreshing compared to bringing jugs (5 pounds of water) up the hill.”
Then he knelt behind sandbags and hurled a volley of mock grenades at a makeshift enemy bunker.
“This is obviously something we don’t do every day. We’re all mechanics,” said Tech Sgt. Connor Curio of Farmington. “Any time we get to do Army-style training, we like to show off, participate and have a good time.”
“They’re not required to crawl through the mud. But we highly encourage it,” said grenade station manager Chris Bank. “Some will yell, ‘Frag out!’ — warning others to exit harm’s way. “But most of the drama involves crawling through the mud.”
Saturday was a lesson in skills, surprise, survival and team-building when stakes are high. And it was a chance for service members, first responders and veterans to decompress and bond.
Each team had a “walker” — a retired Green Beret who was there to answer questions, who served as chief of the imaginary guerrilla unit they had come to assist, as they worked with resistance forces behind enemy lines in a fictional nation coined the “People’s Republic of Pineland.” The situations they encountered resembled Special Forces missions in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, according to retired military officers on hand.
“You had a chance to today to work with some of the most elite forces in the world,” retired Lt. Col. Kurt Webber, board president and co-founder of Camp Resilience, told the group when they broke for lunch. Webber, who lives in Gilford, graduated from West Point and served as a U.S. Army Ranger and in the Special Forces, commonly known as the Green Berets. “It’s a chance to see what life as a Green Beret is like. They all have a blast. It’s challenging and hard. But it’s fun.”
Jim Crispen of Woodstock, who served in the Army at Fort Devens, Mass., helped out at target shooting station. “It’s got so many different phases to it that it challenges just about everybody,” he said.
“This is all fun and games, but in the real world it’s sketchy and scary, so don’t take it lightly,” National Guardsman and former U.S. Army Ranger Gred d’Arbonne of Brookline told his military unit for the day: the 11 members of Boy Scout Troop 50.
“It has a great purpose,” said Gen. David Mikolaities of the New Hampshire National Guard. “It’s good military team building for us, and it’s an opportunity to honor our veterans. It’s paying back to those who have gone before.”
“It’s about mind over matter, and allowing your body to do something you might have a barrier against,” said Major Rob Burnham of Manchester, a National Guardsman. “It’s really encouraging” to see the civilian teams — including from Juggernaut Fitness in Laconia, Bret Steel in Dover and some participants BAE Systems. “It doesn’t matter what age you are or your physical ability. It’s inclusive for those different aspects.”
“You build bonds and camaraderie going through these events,” said Lt. Col. Taylor McMaster of Portsmouth, who joined the National Guard in 2016 after 10 years in the army in Iraq and Afghanistan. “Whether you’ve served for 10 years or zero years, they push you physically and mentally to work better as a team. We worked like a machine to get through it.”
Julie Taub, co-founder and executive director of Swim with a Mission, the parent organization of veterans fundraisers including this one, said she hopes to raise $2 million through various events in New Hampshire this summer — including $50,000 for Camp Resilience through Saturday’s Green Beret with a Mission.
Brenda Ladd, owner of Ladd Farm, which hosts this and other veterans events and clinics, said she and her husband built their farm “because we want to share it. It’s a way to give back to those who have given so much to us.”
For civilians and others, it’s rapid immersion.
“They’re getting a mild taste but a real taste of some Army training,” said Steve Veinotte of Campton, the executive director of Camp Resilience. “We’ve got oldsters and youngsters and anyone in between” on 15 teams. Everyone’s having fun. Everyone feels they’re a part.”
“I hope what they get is a good feeling about helping a worthwhile organization,” said Sam Cox of Dorchester, who served 12 years as a Green Beret starting in 1983. “Some people are more gung ho than others. I just walked with Army Rangers and they crushed me.”
“Our job is super physical,” said JR Sexton, an iron worker from Bret Steel in Dover, which constructs tall steel buildings. He said his company came for the challenge, team work and team building.
“And we wanted to crush all the competition,” said his co-worker, Jesse Richardson of Dover.
“The military isn’t just the military. There are all sorts of skill sets out there,” said Robert Hoaglund of Bristol, who served in the Special Forces from 1979 to 2015. On Saturday he ‘walked’ with the 157th Air National Guard Maintenance Unit. He misses being in the Army, he said, and events like this provide a happy dose, “It’s good to get back into it for the camaraderie.”
“It’s great to get out there and do something together. We all work different shifts,” said Det. Matt McDonald of the Manchester Police Department, which took first place in the morning’s event. “And it’s for a great cause.”
“It’s a lot more mental than physical,” said Marlinda Nadeau of Alexandria, a civilian competitor who is an EMT in her town’s volunteer fire department.
“We’re not out there for the points,” said Fred Strader of Meredith, a member of the Humble Grunts team. “We’re out there to have every member finish.” At 70, he was the day’s oldest competitor.