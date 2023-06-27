3 NH National Guardsmen
Buy Now

New Hampshire National Guardsmen, from left, are Lt. Col.Taylor McMasters of Portsmouth, Gen. David Mikolaities and Major Rob Burnham of Manchester, hold “rubber duckies” — fake machine guns — at the Green Beret with a Mission Challenge on Saturday in Bridgewater.

 Roberta Baker/Union Leader

BRIDGEWATER — At a horse farm on the north side of Newfound Lake Saturday, on a three-mile course through the woods, 140 soldiers and would-be soldiers braved mosquitoes, mud and rain to learn what it’s like to be a U.S. Army Green Beret.

The Green Beret with a Mission Challenge, an endurance, skill and obstacle course, simulates combat training and raises money to support Camp Resilence, a Gilford-based program that provides therapeutic outdoor experiences to military veterans, first responders and their families. Saturday marked the third annual event.