GREENFIELD — Greenfield’s traditional chili cook-off returned after a two-year pandemic break Saturday night, this time as a fundraiser for the town’s meetinghouse renovation and restoration project.
“This is our first time hosting it, but it’s a traditional Greenfield event,” said Jesseca Timmons, Secretary of the Friends of the Greenfield Community Meetinghouse.
The entrance fee was by donation and once inside attendees were encouraged to sample all 19 pots of chili, then vote, but they had to move fast if they wanted a warm meal because the crockpots could not be plugged in due to the state of the 227-year-old meetinghouse.
“It needs everything,” Timmons said of the meetinghouse building. “Like you can’t plug in the crockpots cause it will blow the fuses.”
Many residents were just happy the community is able to gather again for events.
“It’s nice to see any events in town and this is a good one. We had another one this morning at the park, so things are happening,” resident Dave Thimmel said.
FGCM member Greg Austin said, “It’s great to have a central place for the community to come together. It’s awesome that we’re actually able to use the space. It’s too bad we can’t plug anything in cause the electrical system won’t support it, it’s ancient, it just needs a lot of work.”
The FGCM is a nonprofit working collaboratively with the town to raise $1.8 million for the project. At least that was their projected target in 2020. Due to the pandemic, so much has changed that the estimated cost is unclear right now, Timmons said.
The project will include repair of all structural dangers in the belfry and loft levels, upgrading electrical, plumbing, septic and fire prevention systems to code, waterproofing the basement and foundation and adding an ADA compliant elevator and ramps to enable access to the church sanctuary on the second floor and to the basement. The project also seeks to replace and repair rotten trim and siding, refinish or replace the floors, reglaze the windows and the preservation and restoration of the stained-glass windows.
The town’s chili cook-off has been a tradition for about 20 years, said Linda Dodge, a member of the FGCM.
First held as the last event of the town’s all-day winter carnival, it was later taken over by a group of Greenfield volunteers known as the GIVers who used it to collect donations for the town’s food pantry, Dodge said. That group, however, petered out just as the pandemic started, she said, so the FGCM stepped in to keep the tradition going.
The cook-off isn’t expected to bring in a huge amount for the group, Dodge said. It’s more of a community-building event.
“Mostly we want to get people inside the building so they can see the condition of the building,” Timmons said. “There hasn’t been any major updates since the ‘60s.”
Timmons said their mission is focused on both fundraising and community engagement.
“We want it to be the heart of the community again,” she said.
Warren Aldrich won the chili cook-off, taking first place in both the meat and veggie categories. Tom Cove was the runner-up in the meat category and Timothy Schloemer was runner-up in the veggie category.
To learn more or make a donation go to www.greenfieldmeetinghouse.org.