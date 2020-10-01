Manchester fire officials say they have called in grief counselors to assist firefighters and staff members mourning the loss of Assistant Fire Chief Brendan Burns.
Burns, 45, of Londonderry, was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Manchester Fire Department. His body was located later that afternoon by authorities following a brief investigation.
In the statement, Manchester fire officials refer to Burns’ death as “untimely.”
On Thursday, fire officials announced the city brought in members of the Granite State Critical Incident Stress Management Team to provide grief counseling services for department members.
“We are grateful for their services during this time,” fire officials said in a statement.
Manchester fire officials said they are waiting for the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the official cause of death. City fire personnel directed all questions regarding the circumstances leading up to his death to the Londonderry Police Department, which is handling the investigation.
Londonderry Police Capt. Patrick Cheetham said his department would not comment on the case, aside from saying he doesn’t believe the public is in any danger relative to this tragic incident.
“Burns’ untimely death was a shock to the department and will continue to be difficult to process,” the Manchester Fire Department said in a statement. “We are supporting the Burns’ family in any way we can.”
Funeral arrangements are still being finalized, fire officials said. No further information was available Thursday.
Burns joined the Manchester Fire Department on March, 11, 1996. He was promoted to assistant chief on Sept. 29, 2019. Attempts to reach Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan for comment Thursday were unsuccessful.
“The passing of Assistant Fire Chief Brendan Burns is a tragic loss,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “Please keep his wife, three children, family, friends and members of Manchester Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Growing up in Merrimack, Burns was a frequent visitor at the fire station across the street from his house, according to a 2013 story in the Union Leader.
“I think most kids at some point in their childhood wanted to be a firefighter,” Burns told the Union Leader.
After graduating from Merrimack High School in 1994, the son of a former police officer began working toward that dream. In December 2005, the Manchester Fire Department hired him, and in March 1996, the 19-year-old Burns began working as a city firefighter.
Seventeen years later, Burns became the department’s youngest fire captain.
Over the years Burns volunteered his time for and supported dozens of area organizations: he coached a Special Olympics team, coordinated the local boot drive for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and served on the town of Londonderry’s Public Safety Dispatch Committee, among other things.
He is also credited with implementing a car seat safety inspection program in the Manchester Fire Department.
“I’m very saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Assistant Chief Brendan Burns,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, in a statement. “Brendan was an exceptional public servant and a beloved member of his Londonderry community, My deepest condolences to his family, friends and to the Manchester Fire Department.”
“I’m saddened to learn of the passing of Assistant Chief Burns,” said U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH. “He was an integral part of the department and his service to Manchester stretched back decades. Please keep his family in your thoughts.”