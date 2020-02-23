Living with Grief Support Groups in Wolfeboro
Offered by Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice
When our hearts are broken open by the death of someone we love, each of us must walk our own path through grief, but we need not walk alone. Grief support groups with Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice (Central VNA) can be one place of caring and hope along the way.
“Hearing others share their journey made me realize they share the same space as me and grief takes many roads,” wrote one grief circle participant, “but it can be hard to find the road! I am coming away in a much better frame of mind. I thank the facilitators and my new found companions on the journey.”
When asked what was most helpful, participants in Central VNA’s most recent groups said:
“Being able to be open and honest and feeling no judgement… Being able to speak about my grief and others understood … Hearing the stories of others, ideas for how to cope… Getting stuff out, the anger and frustration, the loss… Affirming, thinking differently, understanding others, pointing in directions I would not have felt on my own… It helped to know I wasn’t alone in how I was feeling… Thinking about my loved ones and meeting wonderful people.”
This spring Central VNA will offer multiple groups in Wolfeboro – a weekly support group for adults, a monthly circle for parents, and a monthly drop-in group. All groups are confidential, no-cost, non-religious, open to the public and facilitated by trained staff and bereavement care volunteers.
“Living with Grief” support groups meet seven (7) consecutive weeks and are open to adult who have lost a loved one at any age to any circumstance. The Wolfeboro group will be Tuesdays from 2:00 – 3:30pm starting March 10. Please call to register and for more information and location.
“Parent Circles” are monthly drop-in groups for parents grieving the loss of a child at any age to any circumstance. The Wolfeboro “Parent Circle” meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month from 6:00 – 7:30pm at the First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro, 115 South Main Street.
“First/Next Step” groups are monthly drop-ins designed as a first step for adults who are newly grieving or new to groups. These gatherings are also a next step for those who have been in a group before – to continue to connect and reflect on how grief changes over time. The Wolfeboro “First/Next Step” group meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month from 4:00 – 5:30pm at First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro, 115 South Main Street.
To register, for more information, or to learn about additional bereavement supports, please call Dan Kusch, Bereavement Care Coordinator at 524-8444 x2390 or dkusch@centralvna.org .
ABOUT our Hospice Program
Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice provides care focused on maintaining dignity, increasing quality of life, and providing comfort, including pain and symptom management. Hospice recognizes that every person’s experience will be different and the hospice team creates a plan of care according to the individual needs and wishes of each patient. With fully certified hospice care practitioners and a Medicare certified program, the care we provide is held to the highest of standards.
ABOUT Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice
Providing care to New Hampshire’s Lakes Region since 1918, the Mission of Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice is “Promoting dignity, independence, and well-being through the delivery of quality home health, hospice and community-based care services.” Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice serves Lakes Region communities in Belknap and Southern Carroll County and provides Home Care (nursing and rehabilitation services in the home); Pediatric Care (direct health care, education and support services for children and families); and a comprehensive, team-based Hospice program. Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice is a not-for-profit, Medicare-certified provider of home care and hospice services, licensed by the State of New Hampshire. The agency is governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees and supported by private and corporate donations. Visit on the web at www.centralvna.org.