T he question isn’t whether the groundhog will cast a shadow and bring on six more weeks of winter.
What I want to know is: Were kids way back in the day really walking 5 miles uphill through knee-deep snow to get to school, where they huddled by a small wood stove to thaw frozen fingers and toes?
Pull up a chair and share some time-worn tales in “A Sense of Place: Winter Now and Then,” a virtual romp through the snowdrifts at 8 p.m. on Groundhog Day, Tuesday, Feb. 2, via Zoom.
Helen Frink, author, historian and board co-chair of the Mill Hollow Heritage Association in Alstead, is moderating a panel discussion about how people have worked and played through New Hampshire winters over generations.
She’ll also share photos from various eras. One image is of a dapper couple gliding across a local pond.
“They are skating just so beautifully. You know how people used to skate arm in arm? What I found intriguing is the man is wearing a pullover sweater and a neck tie,” she said with a laugh. “When we go outside (for) winter sports (today) we don’t dress like that. This was a rather elegant couple.”
The picture was loaned by Margaret Chase Perry, whose father, the late Heman Chase, grew up in and later owned the water-powered Chase Mill. That site has been restored and is set to open later this year under the heritage association’s stewardship.
“Heman Chase was a wonderful builder and inventor, and by profession he was an engineer and a surveyor,” Frink said.
He also did some snowplowing in the area, and he designed and fashioned his own plow to do it.
“The idea of a homemade wooden snowplow — it was V-shaped — is pretty impressive,” Frink said.
In another picture in the slide show, children sled down the normally bustling Route 123 after a big snowstorm made the road impassable.
“You can see the parents watching from the peak of the hill,” Frink said.
Frink says she hopes audience members will ask the panel some conversation-starting questions, including some about New Hampshire’s coldest days and biggest snowstorms over the years.
And just where have generations of residents dumped all that snow, especially now that people can’t toss it into rivers, lakes and ponds because of pollution control measures?
Frick, who taught at Keene State College for 33 years and retired as Professor Emerita of Modern Languages in 2009, has her own favorite winter memories.
“In my teaching days — a snow day was a glorious day, too. Everybody got a day off, and it was just a treat. Everybody loves a good snow day. Complete and utter freedom,” she said.
Still, she’d rather not have six more weeks of winter in 2021.
She’s rooting for Groundhog Day to be an overcast day — so the critter doesn’t have a chance of casting a shadow.
Feb. 2 is also Candlemas, a celebration tied to Christian and agricultural traditions. “There’s another saying that ‘If Candlemas be fair and clear, there’ll be two winters in the year.’ It’s exactly the same superstition connected to Groundhog Day. If it’s sunny and bright, the groundhog will cast a shadow, and winter is nowhere near done,” she said.
The Zoom session is free of charge but advance registration is required at millhollowheritageassociation.org.