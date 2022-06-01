Fifty years ago, the average price of a gallon of gas in New Hampshire was 36 cents, Richard Nixon was president, the Boston Bruins were Stanley Cup champions, and Edward Garone became police chief in Derry.
Today, gas in the Granite State costs $4.68 a gallon on average, Joe Biden is in the Oval Office, and the Bruins haven’t hoisted the Stanley Cup since 2011.
But Garone, 79, is still on the job.
“The job isn't as tough as some people might make it out to be,” said Garrone. “It’s helping people, and helping people should make you feel good. It’s made me feel good for a long time.”
Garone’s half-century at the helm of the Derry Police Department was celebrated during a dinner party at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Manchester on Wednesday. More than 500 current and former members of law enforcement, local and state officials, friends and family attended, organizers said.
According to the National Police Association, the average tenure of police chiefs is four to six years.
Garone’s 50 years in charge in Derry, plus an additional seven years of service as a police officer, makes him the longest-serving full-time chief in Granite State history, according to the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).
“To say his life has been dedicated to the service of others would be a tremendous understatement,” said Patrick Sullivan, executive director of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police and former chief of the Goffstown Police Department.
Garone’s tenure as chief is approaching record status beyond New Hampshire.
According to the U.S. Guinness Book of World Records, the longest-serving chief of police is Millard M. Jordan, who served for 51 years and 243 days, from 1962 to 2014, in Lawtey, Fla. He was elected chief of police on May 8, 1962, and was reelected each year until his retirement on Jan. 6, 2014.
Garone was sworn in as chief on June 1, 1972. But he was appointed chief in Derry, not elected. Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said that's an important distinction.
“I believe he’s the longest-serving appointed chief in the country -- that shows you the town still trusts him, still believes in him,” said Aldenberg. “It's incredible. I don't care how big or how small the community you work for is, 50 years is a substantial part of someone's life to dedicate to public service. I have a ton of respect for him.”
A Vermont native, Garone joined the U.S. Marine Corps in August 1961. After completing boot camp at Parris Island, S.C., he went on to serve a 16-month deployment in Iwakuni, Japan, before returning to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. His three-year hitch ended on Aug. 31, 1964, and he returned home to his wife Blanche and was sworn in as a police officer in Lebanon on Oct. 15, 1964.
During his time with the Lebanon Police Department, Garone rose to the rank of captain. After seven and a half years, his career in law enforcement led him to Derry, where he was named police chief at age 29 at an annual salary of $14,000, according to the Derry News.
In 2020, Garone was paid $139,017, according to public records.
Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein began his law enforcement career as an officer in Derry in 1979.
He said “there aren’t enough adjectives” to describe a man like Garone.
“He’s been a friend, a confidant, a mentor, and he taught me a great deal,” said Goldstein. “It’s been a long ride. I’ve only been chief about 18 years, and knowing what I’ve gone through, some of the shenanigans… he’s been doing it a lot longer than I have. He’s a survivor.”
Since his appointment, the Derry Police Department has grown from 20 full-time officers and seven specialists to 59 full-time officers, 15 civilians, and four part-time personnel.
“It’s pretty rare that someone spends 50 years in law enforcement. You have to love this job,” said Derry Police Capt. Vern Thomas. “But someone who spends 50 years as chief, that’s something special, very special.”
Chief Garone has overseen the investigation of hundreds of criminal cases, the most prominent being the Pamela Smart case, which gained national attention in 1990.
Smart was 22 in 1990 when she was accused of orchestrating her husband Gregg Smart’s murder with the help of a 15-year-old lover and three of his teenage friends, who tried to make the fatal shooting in the Smarts’ Derry home look like a botched robbery. The plot unraveled, and the ensuing trial attracted worldwide interest.
Garone was also instrumental in the formation of the first regional special operations unit in the state — the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit.
In 2015, he received the New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Award for Career Service for his 50 years of outstanding dedication and commitment to New Hampshire law enforcement.
Garone has served on the board of directors in some capacity for local organizations like the Greater Derry Boys and Girls Club, Derry Rotary Club, and the Derry Veterans Assistance Fund, and has been recognized with various awards, including Derry Citizen of the Year in 1984.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen recently entered a statement into the Congressional Record to honor Chief Garone and his many contributions to Derry and the state of New Hampshire.
“Exhaustive research conducted by his colleagues concluded that Edward Garone is the longest-serving full-time chief of police in the history of New Hampshire and quite possibly the entire country,” said Shaheen. “This distinction is a testament to Ed’s unwavering commitment to bettering his community and helping others. The Granite State and the many communities he has served are grateful for Chief Garone’s many contributions and acts of selfless service.”