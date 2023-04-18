Hampton police are investigating what the department has labeled two “unattended and unexpected deaths” this week, officials said Tuesday.
On Monday, Hampton police responded to the intersection of Mill and Winnacunnet roads for a report of an injured person. The person was transported to an area hospital by Hampton Fire Department personnel, where they were later pronounced deceased.
On Tuesday, Hampton police responded to the area of Hampton Beach near Church Street, where a passerby reported discovering a person among an area of rocks. The person was later determined to be deceased, police said.
“Through investigation, it’s been determined that no criminal activity is suspected in either instance, that these deaths are not suspicious in nature, and that no threat to the public exists,” Hampton Police Captain Anthony Azarian said in a statement.
The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s office will make a final determination of cause of death, as well positively identify the bodies, police said.
“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of these two people,” Azarian said in a statement. “The Hampton Police Department reminds everyone that there is help available for people who are struggling with mental health.”
Resources available include:
Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988
Forge VFR (Veteran and First Responder) Mental Health Resources: